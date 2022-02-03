Mohamed explains tactical change at Atlético-MG, and minimizes controversy in Echaporã’s penalty | athletic-mg

Those who watched Atlético-MG’s 4-0 rout over Uberlândia, this Wednesday, noticed that the team used and abused direct calls. So, for example, the first goal of the game came out, after 2 minutes, with Eduardo Sasha. A considerable tactical change from the pattern seen especially last weekend, against Tombense. According to Mohamed, a change that was also momentary, instructed to the athletes after an analysis of the opponent.

– Today, we made a study of the rival and we knew that the direct ball in the back of the defender would damage Uberlândia. It was a strategy. In the first minute of the game, we scored. We know that the best quality of the team is ball control. The field was watery, and we looked for the long ball as alternatives. But we know that our biggest tendency is to have the ball short,” he explained.

1 of 3 Turkish Mohamed; Uberlândia vs Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Turkish Mohamed; Uberlândia vs Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

This Wednesday, the Argentine coach completed his third game ahead of Galo. Gradually, he gets to know the cast better and better.

– Some ideas are coming in little by little. We are adding situations to the good factors that the team has. Today we created damage in wide balls, on the right, to be able to win the back of the defense and we managed to score some goals. And then the team had a good short game too.

In the 33rd minute of the second half, when the score already indicated 3 to 0 for Galo, Ademir took off running towards Uberlândia’s goal. He took the penalty and immediately looked for the ball to take the kick. But after a brief argument, it was the boy Echaporã who went to the lime mark, who ended up losing the penalty.

2 of 3 Echaporã, from Atlético-MG, missed a penalty against Uberlândia – Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Echaporã, from Atlético-MG, missed a penalty against Uberlândia – Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

The situation ended up generating a slight discomfort among the athletes on the field, soon overcome with Ademir’s headed goal, the fourth of the rout. At the press conference, Mohamed played down the controversy.

– This is a situation that the teammates let Echaporã beat. He’s a young player, he was confident. There was no problem. Failing is part of the game. It’s no problem. The most important thing is that he recovers and becomes stronger for what lies ahead.