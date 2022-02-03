More than 300 thousand workers will be able to withdraw R$ 208 million ‘forgotten’ starting next Tuesday (8); see how to withdraw

In 2019, more than 320,000 workers stopped withdrawing the salary bonus from the PIS/Pasep. With this, R$ 208 million that were released by the Federal Government, but were forgotten by the beneficiaries, will again be available to be withdrawn from next week.

>> How will the INSS know if the beneficiary is alive without proof of life? Ask your questions about the new rules of procedure

>> FGTS 2022: Who can receive an Emergency Withdrawal of more than R$ 6 thousand?

>> PIS/Pasep has three payments confirmed for the next week; see how to receive and latest news

>> INSS releases R$ 960 million in arrears for retirees and pensioners; see if you get

To receive the amount, the 320,423 workers who did not withdraw the allowance can request payment in the next current calendar, which will start on Tuesday (8).

The calendar stipulates payment dates by the month of the birthday, if you are a worker in the private sector, or by the registration number, if you are a worker in the public sector. [calendário completo pode ser conferido abaixo].

Who is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep?

Anyone who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Have earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average

It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

How to request money not previously withdrawn?



In addition to waiting until the next calendar, the worker still needs to claim the undrawn money. For those who have not withdrawn their Pasep, it is possible to call “Alô Trabalhador”, on the phone 158. In the case of Pis, Caixa Econômica can call 0800-726-0207.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, 22.2 million workers are entitled to the Salary Allowance for the 2019 base year. Of these, 21.9 million have withdrawn their corresponding amount, totaling BRL 17.2 billion already withdrawn. According to the folder, 98.56% of workers with the right to withdraw have already done so.

new value



The benefit calculation considers 1/12 of the minimum wage valid on the date of payment, multiplied by the number of months worked in the corresponding year, rounded up, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

If the professional worked all year 2020, he will receive a minimum wage, which in 2022 is R$ 1,212. If you worked one month, you will receive R$ 101. Fractions of 15 days, or more, are considered as 30 days.

The salary bonus is not related to the PIS/Pasep quotas, due to citizens who worked between 1971 and 1988 and who have not yet withdrawn the money.

PIS/Pasep 2022 Calendar

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector



BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

0 – 1 February 15th December 29

2 – 3 February 17th December 29

4 February 22 December 29

5 February, 24 December 29

6 March, 15 December 29

7 March 17 December 29

8 March 22 December 29

9 March 24 December 29







With information from G1