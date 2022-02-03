More than 300 thousand workers will be able to withdraw R$ 208 million ‘forgotten’ starting next Tuesday (8); see how to withdraw

In 2019, more than 320,000 workers stopped withdrawing the salary bonus from the PIS/Pasep. With this, R$ 208 million that were released by the Federal Government, but were forgotten by the beneficiaries, will again be available to be withdrawn from next week.

To receive the amount, the 320,423 workers who did not withdraw the allowance can request payment in the next current calendar, which will start on Tuesday (8).

The calendar stipulates payment dates by the month of the birthday, if you are a worker in the private sector, or by the registration number, if you are a worker in the public sector. [calendário completo pode ser conferido abaixo].

Who is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep?

Anyone who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

  • Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years

  • Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

  • Have earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average

  • It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

How to request money not previously withdrawn?

In addition to waiting until the next calendar, the worker still needs to claim the undrawn money. For those who have not withdrawn their Pasep, it is possible to call “Alô Trabalhador”, on the phone 158. In the case of Pis, Caixa Econômica can call 0800-726-0207.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, 22.2 million workers are entitled to the Salary Allowance for the 2019 base year. Of these, 21.9 million have withdrawn their corresponding amount, totaling BRL 17.2 billion already withdrawn. According to the folder, 98.56% of workers with the right to withdraw have already done so.

new value

The benefit calculation considers 1/12 of the minimum wage valid on the date of payment, multiplied by the number of months worked in the corresponding year, rounded up, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

If the professional worked all year 2020, he will receive a minimum wage, which in 2022 is R$ 1,212. If you worked one month, you will receive R$ 101. Fractions of 15 days, or more, are considered as 30 days.

The salary bonus is not related to the PIS/Pasep quotas, due to citizens who worked between 1971 and 1988 and who have not yet withdrawn the money.

PIS/Pasep 2022 Calendar

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector













BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29





October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29




December March 31 December 29

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants












END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

With information from G1

