Mortal Kilos tells the story of a young woman who lives trapped indoors with her health compromised – RecordTV

The fifth episode of the series Deadly Kilos, which airs this Wednesday (2), will tell the story of Christina, a resident of Mississippi, in the United States, who at just 22 years old weighs 290 kilos. The young woman lives trapped indoors with compromised health and barely has the breath to move between rooms.

His dream is to have a full and successful life. Certain that she is too young to live like this, Christina decided to resort to bariatric surgery. She knows that the fight against overweight is urgent and fundamental and, for that, she will have the support and love of her entire family. But, is that enough?





About the Mortal Kilos series

The series of great success in the United States and also in Brazil through the cable TV, Deadly KilosDiscovery’s original format, debuted on Record TV on January 5, 2022, under the command of presenter Celso Zucatelli.

Each episode, 17 in total, shows the daily lives of men and women who suffer from morbid obesity. They found the change motivation to move forward through a drastic weight loss project.

Every week, the cameras Deadly Kilos they go to a home, where they capture the dramatic circumstances in which a morbidly obese person finds themselves and, over the course of months, they will follow them through all the stages of treatment: from the initial visits to the doctor, passing through the operating room, postoperatively. and all the necessary adaptation for them to regain control over their bodies.

Prisoners of their own bodies, participants face serious physical and psychological challenges in the face of everyday tasks such as getting out of bed, taking a shower and walking between rooms in their own home. And the hope for a fresh start is in the hands of Dr. Nowzaradan, better known as Dr. Now, a renowned bariatric surgeon from the city of Houston, Texas. He is the one who accompanies the patients during the months of the entire weight loss process.



Deadly Kilosshowing every Wednesday, from 11:15 pm, is an original format by Discovery and has general direction by Bruno Gomes and artistic direction by Cesar Barreto.



