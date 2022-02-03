Mother arrested for throwing 3-year-old daughter into bear cage

A mother has been arrested for allegedly throwing her 3-year-old daughter into a grizzly bear’s cage at the Tashkent Zoo in the capital of Uzbekistan. Fortunately, a group of handlers managed to attract the animal to an internal area of ​​the enclosure, which made it possible to rescue the child.

The incident was captured by a surveillance camera. Watch below:





According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, witnesses reported that Zuzu, as the bear is called, merely sniffed the girl after the fall.

She was taken to the hospital, where she is being treated for a concussion, cuts to her head and bruises all over her body.





Meanwhile, the child’s mother remains in detention on suspicion of attempted murder. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.



In a statement to the press, a spokeswoman for the zoo said it was not yet clear what motivated the woman’s action.





“Both visitors and officials tried to stop it but failed,” he explained.

“We’re scared to think how this would end if the bear reacted to the child as its prey.”



