Myanmar: 1 year after coup, country faces civil war | World

Myanmar is witnessing increasingly deadly battles between the military and organized groups of armed civilians, new data suggests.

Many of those facing the military are young people who have risked their lives since the military junta took power a year ago.

The intensity and extent of the violence—and the coordination of opposition attacks—indicate a shift in the conflict: from an uprising to a civil war.

Violence is now widespread across the country, according to data from conflict monitoring group Acled (the “Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project”).

Information collected in the field also indicates that the fighting has become increasingly coordinated and reached urban centers that did not present armed resistance to the military before.

While the precise death toll is difficult to ascertain, Acled — which bases its data on local press and other reports — has collected figures that suggest that around 12,000 people have been killed by political violence since the military first took power. of February 2021.

The clashes have become increasingly deadly month by month since August.

In the aftermath of the coup, most civilian deaths occurred as security forces quelled demonstrations across the country.

Now, however, the growing death toll is a result of combat—as civilians have taken up arms—acled data shows.

UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet agreed in an interview with the BBC that the conflict in Myanmar, also known as Burma, should now be called a civil war – and called on the UN Security Council to take “stronger measures”. to pressure the military to restore democracy.

She said the international response to the crisis “lacked urgency” and described the situation as “catastrophic”, warning that the conflict now threatens regional stability.

The groups fighting government forces are collectively known as the People’s Defense Force (PDF) — an informal network of civilian militia groups made up largely of young adults.

PDF members train with improvised weapons, in Kayin State, November 2021 — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

Ivy [nome fictício]18, had just finished high school when he joined the anti-government protests after the coup.

She put on hold plans to go to university to become PDF platoon commander in central Myanmar.

She says she was motivated to join the PDF following the death of student Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, who was shot during the February 2021 protests.

Hera’s parents were initially concerned when their daughter started a combat training course on PDF, but relented when they realized she was serious.

“They told me, ‘If you really want to do this, go all the way. Don’t give up halfway.’ I then talked to my trainer and fully joined the revolution five days after training.”

Before the coup, people like Hera had grown up enjoying a certain degree of democracy.

They deeply resent the military takeover and are being supported and trained by ethnically oriented militias in the border regions, which have been fighting the armed forces for decades.

Civil war in Myanmar — how the data was collected

The BBC used data from Acled, a non-profit organization that collects data on political violence and protests around the world. It draws on reports, publications from civil society and human rights organizations, and security updates from local and international organizations.

While Acled does not independently verify each report, it says its fatality data is continually updated as new event information and fatality estimates become available.

This is due to the difficulty in capturing all relevant events in a conflict zone, where reports can often be biased or incomplete, as well as Acled’s policy of recording the lowest reported estimates.

However, it is impossible to get a fully accurate picture of events, as both sides are engaged in a heated propaganda war. The work of journalists is also heavily restricted.

The BBC’s Burmese news service also collected information on deaths from clashes between the Myanmar military and the PDF from May to June 2021. And the survey was consistent with trends in Acled’s data.

The PDF is made up of people from all walks of life — farmers, housewives, doctors and engineers. They are united by their determination to overthrow the military regime.

There are units across the country, but it is significant that young people from the Bamar ethnic majority in the central plains and cities are taking the lead—joining forces with young people of other ethnicities.

This is the first time in Myanmar’s recent history that the military has faced violent opposition from young Bamars.

“Many [civis] entered these militias or created so-called people’s defense forces,” Bachelet told the BBC.

“That’s why I’ve been saying for a long time that if we’re not able to do something stronger about it, it’s going to echo the situation in Syria too much.”

Fires in Thantlang, Chin State, caused by bombing by military forces, according to local media — October 2021 — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

Nagar, a former businessman who controls several PDF units in the Sagaing region of central Myanmar, told the BBC it was not a level playing field.

PDF started with just catapults, although it has since made its own muskets and bombs.

The heavily armed military has air firepower—used frequently in recent months. And they can acquire weapons from countries that openly support the junta — including Russia and China.

An investigation by Myanmar Witness — shared with the BBC — confirmed that Russian armored vehicles were unloaded in Yangon a few weeks ago.

But the PDF’s strength lies in the support that comes from local communities. What started out as a popular resistance has become more organized, bold and fierce.

The exiled National Unity Government (NUG) helped create and lead some PDF units — and maintains contact with others on a more informal basis.

The PDF focused on soft targets for government forces, such as poorly equipped police stations and outposts.

They seized weapons and bombed businesses owned by the junta, including telecommunications towers and banks.

Nagar says the PDF has no choice but to take charge of the country’s future on its own. “I think solving problems at a round table doesn’t work anymore today. The world is ignoring our country. Then I will arm myself.”

Protesters used slingshots against approaching security forces — Yangon, March 2021 — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

Hera, who joined the PDF with her older sisters, says their goal is “to uproot the military dictatorship”.

“The military killed innocent people. They destroyed people’s livelihoods, property and assets. And they terrorize the people. I cannot accept that at all.”

There have been several incidents of mass killings of civilians by the military, including the killing of at least 40 men in July — and the killing of more than 35 men, women and children in December.

The BBC spoke to a man who survived another attack by the military – also in December – by playing dead.

Six men — unable to flee when soldiers entered their village in Nagatwin, central Myanmar — were killed. Three of them were elderly and two had mental health problems, residents say.

The man who survived claims that the junta’s troops were looking for resistance fighters.

The widow of one of the victims says her husband’s body showed signs of torture.

“They killed an old man who couldn’t even speak well enough to explain. I’ll never forget it. I cry whenever I think about it,” she told the BBC.

The military rarely give interviewsbut in an exclusive interview with the BBC in late 2021, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun described the PDF members as terrorists — using the label as justification for action against them.

“If they attack us, we order them to [nossas tropas] answer. We are trying to protect the country and regions using appropriate force to achieve a reasonable level of security,” he said.

An injured man is taken to a safe place during an anti-military demonstration in Yangon — March 2021 — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

It is difficult to estimate the exact number of fighters on each side. Officially, Myanmar’s military ranks at around 370,000—but in reality it could be much lower. There have been fewer recruitments in recent years — and also defections since the coup.

Likewise, it is difficult to get an accurate assessment of the number of people in the PDF.

In addition to the units formed by the NUG, some PDF members are being trained, sheltered and even armed by armed ethnic groups operating along the border. Some of the groups had signed ceasefire agreements with previous governments – which have now been broken.

The PDF publicly apologized to the ethnic militias for having previously believed military propaganda that the groups wanted to dismantle the country. The PDF is now unanimously calling for a future federal state in which everyone has equal rights.

A nun – who knelt before police in March 2021 to protect protesters after the military coup – told the BBC that political instability since taking power has had a seismic effect on people’s lives.

“Children can’t go to school. Education, health, social, economic and livelihood (aspects) — it all went backwards,” says Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng.

“Some (women) aborted because they could not support (their children) due to the poor economy. Parents cannot guide their children properly because of livelihood difficulties.”

But the nun says she admires the young people who have joined the fight.