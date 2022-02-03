Naiara suggests that Linna talk to Douglas

Earlier this morning, Linn da Quebrada and Naiara Azevedo were still awake in the living room talking about some events from the party. Naiara suggested that Linna talk to Douglas after the actor’s conversation with Jessilane.

Douglas questioned Jessi about who would be agreeing to vote for him, and the biology teacher revealed Eli’s name. However, the sister also said that Linna would have been in doubt between the artist and Paulo André.

Naiara commented: “I’m not telling you to tell him not to vote for you. I’m telling you if you feel like it, to clear up a misunderstanding. You’re going to tell him that this was a random conversation, that you didn’t vote for him and you won’t vote, that he is not your intention to vote at the moment. It takes him off your trail”.

Linn disagreed with her sister: “No. Not necessarily. That’s not my intention. I’m not going to keep promising that I won’t vote for anyone” and the sertaneja questioned: “But is he your intention to vote on this wall?”, and Linna denied.

Azevedo continued: “So, you’re going to tell him that he’s not on this wall” and the sister continued to disagree with her friend: “I don’t want to be accountable”. Naiara pondered: “It’s not accountability, but she (Jessilane) caused a situation”.

Linna said what she would say to Douglas: “I’m going to say the things I think about, which is all of this: ‘First, I don’t think I owe you any satisfaction. Second, you weren’t even my intention to vote for this wall. But, I don’t think that justifies me being here talking to you or not. Because if I had something to talk to you, if you wanted to know something about me, you’d come and talk to me, and I’d talk to you, like I did in the game of discord”.