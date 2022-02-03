NASA already knows how it will “bring down” the International Space Station

Everything has its end, even the space stations. NASA released this Monday (31) the “transition plan for the International Space Station (ISS)”, which includes the main objectives for the orbital laboratory in the next decade, in addition to what will be done with it when it reaches the end of its lifespan.

They contemplate the operation of the ISS until September 2030, when it will complete 30 years of uninterrupted occupation. And while much of it, such as power generation, environmental control, life support, and communication systems, can be repaired or replaced in orbit, its primary structure, including major modules, radiators, and support structures, are not.

They are subject to fatigue, whether caused by manoeuvring, the arrival and departure of spacecraft, or the expansion and contraction of material due to variation in temperature as the station rotates around the Earth. And no matter how resistant the material, at some point it will give way. This can already be noticed in the Russian module, for example, where cracks have already been found.

The members responsible for the operation of the ISS, including the US space agencies (NASA), Canada (CSA), Europe (ESA) and Japan (Jaxa) have already completed analyzes of the extension of the station’s useful life until 2028, and the space agency Russia (Roscosmos) has already done the analysis until 2024 and is working on the analysis until 2030.

The International Space Station is pictured from a window aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavor, during a flyby around the orbital laboratory that took place after its separation from the Harmony module on November 8, 2021. Image: Johnson Space Center — NASA

But beyond this period, there is not much more hope. And when the ISS can no longer be inhabited, what to do with a structure 73 meters long, 109 meters wide and 444 tons? Why, hurling it at the Earth, of course!

Of course, there is a technical term for this: “deorbit”. And there is also a plan for this to be done in a safe and controlled way, without putting the inhabitants of our planet at risk. Contrary to what the Chinese and Russians have done recently.

The plan is to start a series of “retrograde” maneuvers to gradually lower the altitude of the station, which normally orbits at 420 km above sea level. The start date of these maneuvers depends on solar activity in the current cycle.

This is because more intense solar activity tends to expand the atmosphere, which increases drag and causes a natural reduction in station altitude. That is, less effort is required to download it. The maneuvers could start as early as October 2026, or at the latest in March 2028.

The last crews would be sent between June and November 2030 in three Russian Progress spacecraft. They would have the function of collecting equipment and experiments and disconnecting modules, so that the station can “dismantle” more easily on re-entry.

In November 2030 the station will reach an altitude of just 280 km above the ground, the “point of no return”. From there, the only possible direction is “down”. After maneuvering to align its trajectory to pass over the “South Pacific Uninhabited Area” (SPOUA), ISS operators will fire the thrusters one last time.

This “final push” will see it safely re-enter our atmosphere in January 2031 as a glorious ball of fire, crashing into a location known as “Point Nemo” in the Pacific Ocean, the furthest spot from any continent or island. on our planet. Basically, “in the middle of nowhere”.

The orbit maneuvers will be carried out using the ISS’s own thrusters and visiting vehicles, and the process will require extra vehicles in addition to the normal rhythm of arrivals and departures from the station.

According to an analysis made by NASA and its partners, three Russian Progress spacecraft, used for cargo transport, are sufficient for the maneuver. In addition, Northrop Grumman is expanding the propulsion capacity of its Cygnus cargo spacecraft, and NASA is evaluating whether they may also be able to assist in the ISS deorbit.

NASA has no plans to build a new space station. Instead, it intends to work with the private sector in the construction of one or more commercial space stations, which will be able to continue, and expand, the activities carried out today by the ISS in Earth orbit.

