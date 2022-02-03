Nélio and Dolores get married after Tonico’s death

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will have a happy ending in the last chapter of Nos Tempos do Imperador. After suffering at the hands of Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero), the lovebirds will marry and live on a farm with Mercedes (an undisclosed actress) after the crook’s death is confirmed in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the last episode shown this Friday (4), the girl will be taken to the altar by Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski). Lota (Paula Cohen), Samuel (Michel Gomes) and the bride and groom’s daughter will still be present at the ceremony.

After the wedding, the two will decide to live with Mercedes on the farm inherited by Batista’s firstborn (Ernani Moraes). The couple already lived in the place when they fled from the evil deeds of the owner of the newspaper O Berro.

Dolores’ union with her lover in the veil and wreath church would only be possible with Tonico’s death. If she did not become a widow, the girl would have to face a bureaucratic process to ask for the annulment of her first marriage in the Vatican.

Who killed Tony?

Dolores is also among those suspected of killing the villain of the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. Tonico was shot by a mysterious sniper in Wednesday’s chapter (2).

With a large list of opponents, the candidates for the post of assassin of the politician are: Borges (Danilo Dal Farra), Celestina (Bel Kutner), Lota, Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) and Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella).

In the Emperor’s Times is in the final stretch. The telenovela will end on February 4, with the last chapter being resubmitted the following day. Next, Globo will premiere Além da Illusion.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.