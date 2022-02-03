New logistics enable delivery of medicines to SUS patients’ homes in MS · Jornal Midiamax

SUS (Unified Health System) patients in Mato Grosso do Sul will receive medicines at home. To improve pharmaceutical distribution logistics, SES (State Health Department) is implementing the “Medicamento em Casa” program, a project that is already being implemented in São Paulo (SP), Curitiba (PR) and also in the Federal District.

Prosecutor Filomena Aparecida Depólito Fluminhan, from the 32nd Prosecutor’s Office of Campo Grande, of the MPMS (State Public Ministry of Mato Grosso do Sul), initiated an administrative procedure to monitor the implementation of the program. According to a notice published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (03), the inspection is the result of a complaint sent to the MPMS.

A news item actually signaled an alleged violation of the rights of SUS users, to Pharmaceutical Assistance and Pharmacist Consultation, in view of the implementation of home delivery of medicines by the SES. After due diligence, it was found that the State contracted a logistics service with an integrated software system to carry out deliveries.

In this sense, the State Health Council questioned the measure, alleging a possible violation of the rights of SUS users to Pharmaceutical Assistance and Pharmacist Consultation, given that the delivery of medicines at home “without guidance” would generate a risk of “use inappropriate medication”.

However, the SES told the MPMS that the contract meets the guidelines of the National Pharmaceutical Assistance Policy of the SUS, and aims to improve the services that are offered and improve the quality of life for the population.

He also said that the contract does not change the flow of the Casa da Saúde and, in addition, users will benefit from the implementation of the delivery of medicines at home, especially in the case of patients with “physical and financial difficulties to travel to the health establishments “;

Thus, with the objective of guaranteeing the regularity of the services, the promoter initiated the procedure. “Monitor the implementation of the Medicines at Home Program within the scope of the Pharmaceutical Logistics Service with an integrated software system, implemented by the State Health Department for dispensing medicines from the pharmaceutical assistance of the Specialized component”.