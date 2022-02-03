News from France and Region



Video scene that circulates in WhatsApp groups shows a PS health professional attending to patients with a hanging mask







The Municipality of Franca will investigate the conduct of health professionals who are working in the Municipal Emergency Room “Álvaro Azzuz”. A video that has been circulating in WhatsApp groups accompanied by some texts denounces the situation of the hospital with employees working on site without a mask amid the largest increase in Covid-19 cases in the entire pandemic.

In the text, the complainant identifies herself as a servant of the PS. Afraid of being persecuted, she prefers not to be identified and reports that the hospital is experiencing days of chaos with staff on edge and patients dying.

“We are seeing patients die. Doctors are already on edge. I have a small child and an elderly mother, how can we see people die and work like this?”, narrates the supposed servant.

In addition to the message, the complaint follows with several videos in which a specific server appears attending patients hospitalized with the mask hanging from her ear.

“We see the absurdity of nurses without a mask. We see patients with positive Covid in the same environment as those who still don’t know the result. We see critically ill patients in beds, other critically ill patients in chairs mixed with patients who are going to be treated. The head of the ER, Giane Stefani, knows everything and works with coercion for all employees who question her”, continues the message.

Giane, mentioned by those who recorded the images, holds the position of director of the urgency and emergency department. She is pointed out in other controversies with other servers, including the departure of the last director of the PS would have been caused by a discussion between Giane and the director.

The report contacted the City Hall. On the use of masks, he informed that he will open an administrative process to investigate the professional’s conduct. Regarding the other complaints, there was no manifestation.

“The Department of Health informs that all employees have been instructed to strictly comply with the health protocols for the prevention and safety of Covid-19, including providing EPIs (Individual Protection Equipment)”, the City Hall said in a note.