Nubank announces insurance for smartphones with international coverage

Nubank, the world’s largest digital bank, announced insurance for smartphones, the result of a partnership with insurance company Chubb. The novelty offers coverage for accidental damage as well as theft/theft.

“Chubb is Nubank’s insurer for both life and cell phone insurance. With this partnership, we were able to combine all of Chubb’s expertise and solidity in the insurance sector with the guarantee of the usual Nubank experience: simple, without bureaucracy and with an efficient and truly human service”, said the Nubank blog.

Like the other news released by fintech, the Nubank Celular Seguro is still in the testing phase, being available only to a small portion of customers. Despite this, it is possible to sign up for the insurance waiting list.

The insurance provided by digital bank also has international coverage, ensuring the protection of customers when they are outside Brazil. According to Nubank, the cost of the service must vary according to the insured cell phone and the coverage chosen by the user.

How to hire Nubank Celular Seguro?

Nubank Celular Seguro is exclusive to Nubank customers. Therefore, if you are interested in take out insurance it is necessary to at least open a free account in the digital bank.

As stated earlier, the novelty of the digital bank is still in the testing phase, so it is not yet available to all customers of the institution. However, if the safe is already available on the App, to hire it, simply select the “Mobile insurance” option and then click on “Discover more”.

Next, the Nubank customer will be asked to enter the smartphone’s IMEI and select the type of coverage they want to hire. Among the possibilities are: Robbery and theft, accidental damage and full coverage. After selecting the desired coverage, simply click on “Continue” and select the payment method, which can be debit or credit card. Finally, just tap on “Contract insurance” and enter the password.

Find out how to cancel your insurance

According to Nubank, canceling the insurance for cell phones is very simple and must be done directly in the institution’s App. In this way, simply access the “Mobile Insurance” area, click on “View coverage” and then select the “Cancel Insurance” option.

The digital bank also informs that the cancellation is irreversible and users will only be able to request a new insurance as soon as the policy come to an end. In addition, payment terms and amounts may change. It is also worth mentioning that Nubank Celular Seguro will only be available for one cell phone per CPF.

What is the grace period stipulated by the digital bank?

One of the main doubts regarding the Nubank Mobile Insurance is whether there is a grace period to trigger insurance coverage. The digital bank explains that the grace period of its insurance for cell phones is 30 days, that is, it is not possible to activate coverage for 30 days after contracting the insurance, after that period, the smartphone is already insured.