Nubank inaugurates cell phone insurance that covers simple theft! check out

THE Nubank started to offer yesterday, 02/01, a service that has become very popular in Brazil, the cell phone insurance. In addition to occupying increasingly important roles in our daily lives, cell phones have exponentially increased in value and, unfortunately, have also become more targeted by criminals. Therefore, investing in good cell phone insurance seems to be an increasingly coherent idea.

THE Nubank Celular Seguro had already been announced more than a month ago, but was still in the testing phase. As of today, the product will be officially offered to the public, who will be able to hire the service. As stated above, cell phone insurance is something that is increasingly common and desirable for the consumer, as well as many of its competitors, Nubank bets on simplicity when adhering to the service, without even having to leave the house.

Although cell phone insurance is nothing new, the Nubank Celular Seguro stands out for offering simple theft cover, while most insurers only cover qualified theft. THE “qualified thefto” refers to those where there is violence or clear signs of a break-in in the place where the cell phone was stored. Simple theft, on the other hand, refers to those that occur when, for example, we get on a bus with our backpack open and, when we get out, we realize that we no longer have our cell phone. This can be a great relief for anyone going through this situation. After all, it’s not uncommon for victims of theft to find that their insurance doesn’t cover the damage they’ve incurred.

However, the bank requires a series of procedures to carry out this coverage, such as the need to open a police report and also to cancel the device’s IMEI. Both procedures can be done online, in most parts of Brazil.

Nubank mobile insurance customers will have access to a simulation through the application, in which it informs the insurance prices depending on the characteristics that the customer chooses in their plan. It is also necessary to choose between paying a higher or lower “deductible” (amount charged when activating the insurance, after the crime). If the customer chooses a lower deductible, the monthly fee increases in value. If you choose a higher deductible, the monthly fee is lower, but the customer will have to pay a higher amount when activating the insurance.

In addition to covering simple and qualified theft, Nubank also offers the possibility of opting for extra resources for additional values, such as accidental damage coverage and extension of the insurance validity to travel abroad. The bank explains that the values ​​depend a lot on the cell phone model. While a Samsung Galaxy can start at R$19, the initial monthly fee for an iPhone 13 costs R$62. The service was born from an old partnership between Nubank and the insurance company Chubb.