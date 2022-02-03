Nubank launches service that protects cell phones against theft, theft and damage

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Nubank launches service that protects cell phones against theft, theft and damage 10 Views

THE Nubank has become the main digital bank of Brazilians. The reason lies in the wide variety of services and products that fintech develops to make the day to day of users more and more uncomplicated. The latest release is the protection insurance for cell phones, called Nubank Celular Seguro.

Read more: Your money yields more than 100% of the CDI at Nubank; see how

Officially launched this Tuesday, February 1st, the new service offers users national and international coverage in the event of theft, simple theft and accidental damage to cell phones. Subscription pricing varies by device model and can be customized to suit customer needs.

Below is a screenshot demonstrating the product’s interface:

During the contract, the client is informed of the monthly amount charged for the coverage, in addition to the additional deductible – in this case, a single payment. In case of doubt, the digital bank provides 24-hour service to subscribers.

How to subscribe to the service?

In this phase of launching and implementing the new service, only a small portion of the bank’s customers will have access to the Nubank mobile insurance. But whoever wants to participate, the bank has created an interest list that will give access in the future to anyone who registers.

The service has a grace period of 30 days, counting from the contracting date. It is worth noting that Nubank Celular insurance does not cover intentional damage, failures that existed before the agreement came into force, defects caused by maintenance or installation of accessories, in addition to problems caused by software.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Eve subsidiary wants to hold IPO in New York

Business eVTOL from Eve, a subsidiary of Embraer. Photo: Reproduction Facebook The financial director of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved