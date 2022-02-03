Oi (OIBR3): sale of mobile operation is first item on Cade’s agenda on the 9th

The sale process of Oi Móvel is the first item on the agenda of the judgment session of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) scheduled for Wednesday of next week, February 9th.

The list of cases to be analyzed by the CADE Tribunal on that day is published in Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Wednesday, 2nd. The session will be held remotely and will begin at 10 am.

With an outcome to be defined, much expected by the telephony market, the operation received approval from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) last Monday, 31, but with the imposition of conditions to preserve competition in the sector.

At CADE, the approval of the deal, which consists of the purchase of Oi’s mobile network (OIBR3;OIBR4) by Claro, TIM (TIMS3) and Vivo (VIVT3) and was closed for R$ 16.5 billion in December 2020, still is uncertain.

As members of the body told Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) in January, it is not possible to speak either of approval or rejection, for now. Thus, the companies negotiate “medicines” with Cade to try to approve the operation and mitigate anti-competitive effects.

In November last year, CADE’s General Superintendence recommended approval of the deal, provided that it is accompanied by measures to mitigate the effects of market concentration. The order ruled out the need to sell assets.

The analysis of Oi’s process was scheduled in the final stretch of the deadline. Cade has until February 15 to issue a final decision on the deal.

In addition to the sale of Oi Móvel, next week’s Cade session has nine other items on the agenda, including embargoes on statements, appeals and administrative proceedings.

One of the administrative proceedings targets Claro, Oi Móvel and Telefônica Brasil. The case was brought by Sencinet Brasil Serviços de Telecomunicações Ltda., formerly BT Brasil Serviços de Telecomunicações Ltda.

