Ômicron: learn why the BA.2 subvariant came to dominate Denmark and what it means – Health

Since it was identified in November 2021, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus became the strain of the virus SARS-CoV-2 most contagious and prevalent in the world, but one of its subtypes drew attention in Denmark in the last week for being found in 98% of new cases of covid-19 in the country. nominated BA.2, the strain is not exactly new and initially does not represent a sudden change from the pandemic, but it begins to be detected in greater numbers and appears to be more contagious.

According to experts, the appearance of the subvariant and its prevalence shows an expected behavior of viruses – and not just the coronavirus -, which undergo continuous mutations as they infect people. This has happened before with other variants (Delta has more than 120 lineages identified by scientists, for example) and will continue to happen with Ômicron. However, it does not necessarily mean that all subtypes will have an impact on public health, as Gamma, Delta and now Omicron did.

In the case of BA.2, it is a lineage already found in more than 50 countries, including Brazil. The first record was made in November, in the Philippines, a few days after the South Africa identify the ‘original’ lineage that gave Omicron its name, called BA.1. Only in the second half of January, however, BA.2 started to be detected in greater numbers. THE UK Health Security Agency investigate its features.

But, after all, what differentiates the BA.2 lineage from the Ômicron from the BA.1? And why is BA.2 not considered a new variant, but a ‘subvariant’? These are some questions that the Estadão led experts to ask questions about this new variant. See the answers below:

What is Ômicron’s BA.2 lineage?

The BA.2 lineage of Ômicron is a mutation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes covid-19, first detected in the Philippines in November last year. Its discovery came just days after South Africa identified the ‘original’ lineage of Omicron, now called BA.1 by scientists to differentiate it from its subtype. It has about 20 different mutations compared to the first identified.

However, unlike the Omicron variant with Delta, the subtype does not have mutations in its genetic structure that significantly distinguish it from the lineage identified in South Africa. Therefore, it is considered a “sister” of BA.1 and is not classified. to date as a worrying new variant, as has previously been the case with Beta, Gamma, Delta and, lastly, Ômicron.

All those mentioned have in common the fact that they changed the course of the pandemic. Last year, Gama was responsible for the wave of infections that caused 4,000 deaths in 24 hours in Brazil. Now, the BA.1 strain of Ômicron causes an explosion of cases worldwide and started a new wave of covid-19, at a time when the pandemic seemed to weaken.

So far, BA.2 does not have these characteristics and, therefore, is not considered a new variant. “Mutations are normal and happen all the time. But naming a mutation as a new variant only happens when this mutation draws attention and needs to be better monitored, as it can cause a change in the direction of the pandemic”, explains the virologist and researcher at the All for Health Institute (ITpS), Anderson Brito.

In how many countries has BA.2 been detected?

According to the Outbreak data platform, based on information from Gisaid (a system in which scientists record the genetic sequencing of viruses), 57 countries have already detected at least one Covid-19 infection caused by the BA.2 variant. However, in most of these countries it is still less prevalent than BA.1.

Of these countries, those with the most cases are Dinamarch, India, United Kingdom, Sweden and singapore. In Denmark, it became responsible for 98% of Covid-19 cases from the second half of January.

At the United Kingdom, 426 cases of the BA.2 lineage were identified from genetic sequencing. Analysis by the UK Health Safety Agency suggests that it has been spreading faster than the original strain, BA.1. Despite this, the mutation did not cause surprise in the country. “It is in the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it is to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge,” one of the agency’s directors, Meera Chand, told Reuters.

Has the lineage already been identified in Brazil?

Yes. At least three cases have already been identified in Brazil, all in the state of São Paulo. The first was detected in the last week of December in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. The second case was identified in the first week of January, in Guarulhos. The last one was detected in the capital of São Paulo, this Sunday, 30.

The three detections happened thanks to the genomic sequencing of the virus. Therefore, experts say that it is very likely that there are more cases of the lineage spread across the country. “We were not able to sequence all the cases, so it is very likely that this subtype is already in other places in Brazil that we have not yet identified”, said Anderson. Brit.

Brazil barely monitors the variants of the coronavirus that circulate across the country. Only 0.39% of the 25.4 million confirmed cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic have been sequenced. The index is lower than countries with similar socioeconomic status, such as Chile (0.91%) and the South Africa (0.82%). Denmark, for example, sequenced more than half of its cases (54.35%).

According to Anderson Brito, this makes it difficult to know which variants circulate in the country. “It’s like looking for a fugitive in the city of São Paulo with only five police officers”, he compared. “One day we can find it, but that’s going to take a lot longer than it would if there was more gene sequencing.”

According to David Schlesinger, CEO of Mendelicks, a genomic laboratory in São Paulo, it is very likely that BA.2 will repeat the behavior observed in Denmark and surpass BA.1 in Brazil in the coming weeks. He cites as an example the arrival of BA.1 in the country at the beginning of December, which in one month surpassed the Delta variant.

Is the BA.2 lineage more infectious than the original Ômicron lineage?

According to a preliminary study released in Denmark last week, BA.2 is 1.5 times more contagious than BA.1, but does not show a clinical difference in the context of covid-19. Both have milder cases of covid-19, compared to previous variants.

In addition, like BA.1, it can also escape vaccines and generate infections in vaccinees, despite the fact that the clinical picture of the disease is mild in most of these cases due to the immune response. Because it is more contagious, it is also more likely to make this escape.

Furthermore, the immune response of those infected with BA.1 is effective for BA.2. “This information tells us that it is more likely to happen similar to what happened in Brazil when Delta arrived. It progressively replaced the Gamma variant, but did not cause a new wave of Covid-19,” said David Schlesinger.

In Denmark, for example, the high contagion of the new subtype did not change the country’s plans to end restrictions against covid-19. This Tuesday, the 1st, the country claimed to be returning ‘to the life known before covid-19’.

However, in Anderson Brito’s assessment, the fact that it is more contagious can make BA.2 reach places where BA.1 has not yet arrived in Brazil and generate new spikes in cases. Despite the fact that the original lineage of Ômicron strongly affects the great centers of the country, Brito draws attention to more isolated places, where the virus takes longer to arrive. “The strains compete with each other, as in a race, and that’s why the one who is most contagious wins”, explained Anderson Brito.

Can BA.2 escape the diagnosis of covid-19 from antigen tests and RT-PCR?

No. As with the other variants, a person who has been infected by BA.2 will diagnose covid-19 through antigen tests and RT-PCR available in the health network.

However, there is a small difference in relation to the Ômicron identified in South Africa: today, there are RT-PCR tests that can already identify that a person has been infected by this variant at the time of the exam. This should not be repeated for BA.2, because of one of the mutations. In this case, the identification needs to be done by genomic sequencing.

In practice, this difference only affects the scientific database that seeks to locate the variants of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in circulation. The diagnosis of the disease remains the same, as does its epidemiological notification of a confirmed case.

In addition to BA.2, are there other Ômicron lineages in circulation?

Yes. Scientists have already detected the lineages BA.3 still in December 2021, but this mutation did not show the same strength as its ‘sisters’. New strains will continue to appear, but some will disappear because they are not as contagious as others.

For Brito, from ITpS, it would not be surprising if, in a few weeks’ time, there would already be at least 30 new lineages of Ômicron identified. “It is normal for this to happen, as Delta has over 120 bloodlines. As long as there is transmission of the virus, new strains will emerge”, he declared.

How to protect yourself from this new lineage?

Prevention against BA.2 is the same for any mutation and variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Experts recommend wearing a mask, social distancing and correct hygiene. Vaccination also remains necessary to reduce the risk of hospitalization and transmission of the virus.

The most suitable mask is the PFF2, due to the low cost in the market, high protection and reuse. “Two years after the pandemic, there is no longer any reason to use cloth masks and others, which offer less protection. Today, we have PFF2 masks that offer security against any variant”, warned Anderson Brito.

Despite offering fewer health risks than other variants, Ômicron (both BA.1 and BA.2) has an ability to spread very quickly. This puts the lives of people most vulnerable to Covid-19, such as the unvaccinated and people with comorbidities, at risk. Therefore, experts continue to recommend all preventive measures.