Omicron subvariant already spreads to 57 countries; Worldwide, number of deaths from Covid grows, says WHO

The subvariant of the omicron, BA.2, has already been located in at least 57 countries, according to a balance released this Wednesday (2) by the WHO (World Health Organization).

According to the statement, the presence of the subvariant rose by 50% in several countries. “WHO calls for further investigations into the characteristics of BA.2, in order to better understand its transmissibility, its immune escape, its properties and virulence,” says the agency.

BA.2 was first found in Denmark. Preliminary studies carried out by research centers in the Nordic country showed that the subvariant is 34% more transmissible than the original version of the omicron.

The omicron variant represents, according to the WHO, almost 94% of the new cases currently registered worldwide. The first variants of the coronavirus, Alpha and Beta, which emerged two years ago, are in less than 0.1% of current cases.

Millions of new cases

The WHO report shows that between the 24th and 30th of January, the world recorded 22 million cases of Covid-19. In the same period, there was a 9% increase in the number of deaths, with 59 thousand deaths of patients contaminated by the coronavirus.

In Brazil, more than 1.2 million people contracted Covid-19 between January 24 and 30, an increase of 56%. In the same period, 3,300 people died from the disease, up 88% from the previous week.

As of January 30, a total of 370 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and more than 5.6 million deaths have been reported worldwide.

