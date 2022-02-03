Omicron subvariant is up to 1.5 times more contagious and can evade vaccines

posted on 03/02/2022 10:15



(credit: STR/AFP)

The information that a subvariant of the omicron, called BA.2, may be more contagious than the “original” variant raises alarms in the scientific community. According to a study done in Denmark and not yet peer-reviewed, BA.2 is more contagious and capable of infecting vaccinated people. According to the study, the subvariant can be up to 1.5 times more contagious than BA.1, the original micron.

Another study by the UK Security Agency (UKHSA) also identified that the subvariant is more transmissible than BA.1. The Danish study indicated that the subvariant has more ability to evade vaccines, although the immunized are still less contaminated than the non-vaccinated. In addition, research has shown that vaccinated people who have been infected with BA.2 transmit less than those immunized who have been infected with BA.1.

The subvariant has already been identified in 57 countries, but so far it only accounts for less than 4% of all omicron sequences.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), BA.2 is rapidly replacing BA.1 and becoming dominant. However, the organization called it unlikely that it could have a “substantial” impact. “Looking at other countries where BA.2 is overtaking BA.1 right now, we’re not seeing any bigger increases in hospitalizations than expected,” Boris Pavlin, WHO’s Covid-19 Response Team, told a press conference. on Tuesday (1/2).

The WHO also said that vaccines also continue to provide similar protection against different forms of the omicron.