On a night of premieres, Marinho scores, and the ‘new Flamengo’ wins Boavista for the Carioca Championship

It was only the first 90 minutes under the command of Paulo Sousa, but, in a 3-0 win over Boavista this Wednesday, the Flamengo has already presented news regarding its game idea. Still mixing starters and reserves, Rubro-Negro, for example, played with a line of three defenders and had Gabigol and Pedro working together (and scoring goals), in addition to Marinho debuting with good performance and the goal that opened the way to triumph. at Raulino de Oliveira.

Marinho left his mark against Boavista (Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo)

Vitinho, who started the game as a starter and wearing the captain’s armband, also stood out. After all, he gave the three assists for Flamengo’s goals.

Now, Flamengo turns its attention to the classic with the Fluminense, on Sunday at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium. The tendency is for Paulo Sousa to put a fuller team on the field, with names like Gabigol or Everton Ribeiro, who started the game against Boavista on the bench.

THE FIRST IMPRESSIONS OF THE “PAULO SOUSA ERA”

In his first time in the technical area, Paulo Sousa promoted news, with Flamengo playing with three defenders in line: Gustavo Henrique, Noga and Cleiton. With the ball, the sides Matheuzinho and Renê appeared as wingers, while Vitinho and Marinho helped in the creation from the inside. Even without several of the main names, the lineup has already served as an indication of how the Portuguese coach wants to see his team performing throughout the season.

MARINHO CONQUERS THE NATION AND DEBUT WITH GOAL!

In a new scheme and with a very modified team compared to 2021, Flamengo, even with adjustments to be made, had a first half without scares. If it didn’t give space to Boavista, Paulo Sousa’s team had Marinho and Vitinho as protagonists. The rookie, on the right, gave good dribbles, finished from outside the area and raised the crowd – who soon sang his name.

Vitinho, on the other hand, falling from the left to the center, built good shots and put Pedro, for example, in a position to open the scoring twice, but the striker did not finish well. After stealing the ball in the attacking field, Vitinho made another good move and, crossing back, facilitated the work of Marinho, who completed first and scored on his debut: 1 to 0. The scenario remained the same until the break, with Hugo showing up well when required.

CHANGES RAISE FLAMENGO’S LEVEL

As expected, Paulo Sousa rotated the team in the first official match of the year, serving Marinho and Renê at halftime. The additions of Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol raised the level of the team’s performance, which started to produce good chances in a row. After some missed opportunities, Vitinho received from Everton and, repeating what he did in the first half, rolled back. This time, it was Pedro who came knocking and extended the score: 2 to 0.

VITINHO IS A WAITER, AND GABI IS A GOAL!

Coach Leandrão also tried to change the team, but Hugo – little demanded in the first half – had even less work in the second half. On the other hand, Paulo Sousa also gave the first minutes on the field to David Luiz, Willian Arão and Rodinei. Flamengo, with good dynamics in the exchange of passes, was creating chances in sequence. After losing two goals face to face with Fernando, Gabigol finally put the ball in the net, and again, with a pass from Vitinho.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 3X0 BOAVISTA

Stadium: Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda

Date and time: February 2, 2022 at 7:15 pm

Referee: Maurício Machado Coelho Junior

Assistants: Gustavo Mota Correia and Raphael Carlos de A. Tavares dos Reis

Income/Audience: BRL 275,763.00 / 9,124 gifts / 8,478 paying

Yellow card: Gustavo Henrique, Cleiton, Gabigol (FLA); Bull, Ralph and Matheus Alessandro (BVT)

Red card: there was not

goals: Marinho (1-0, 21’/Q1), Pedro (2-0, 15’/Q2) and Gabigol (3-0, 37’/Q2)

FLAMENGO (Coach: Paulo Sousa)

Hugo Souza; Gustavo Henrique (David Luiz, 16’/2ºT), Noga and Cleiton; Matheuzinho, João Gomes (Willian Arão, 16’/2nd), Thiago Maia and Renê (Everton Ribeiro, Halftime); Vitinho, Marinho (Gabigol, Halftime) and Pedro (Rodinei. 27’/2nd)

BOAVISTA (Coach: Leandro Miranda)

Fernando; Wellington Silva, Diogo Rangel, Kadu and Bull (Miguel, 11’/2ºT); Marquinho Macaé (Ryan, 11’/2ºT), Ralph and Biel (Berê, 24’/2ºT); Di Maria (Caíque, 35’/2ºT), Marquinhos (Wandinho, 11’/2ºT) and Matheus Alessandro