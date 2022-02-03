On “Two’s Day”, It Takes Two gets 60% off

Nothing better than 2/2/22 for a promotion It Takes Two, isn’t it? EA has decided to name the date “Two’s Day”, and is offering a 60% discount on GOTY 2021, which is a co-op duo experience. The offer is valid for all platforms, including the PS Store, and there will also be one more “surprise” throughout the day. After all, “two is always better than one”, right?

In It Takes Two, players are involved in a narrative where the couple Cody and May struggle to overcome their differences. With an emphasis on creative gameplay, the journey is full of reflective moments, and collaboration between characters is essential. Signed by the controversial Josef Fares, the title won over audiences and critics, being elected Best Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

It Takes Two can be enjoyed in online or local multiplayer, with split screen, and those who don’t have a copy of the game can take advantage of the Friend Pass to play for free with a partner – this one with a digital or physical version of the game.

As two is always better than one, we will also have a second celebration of Two’s Day on Tuesday, 2/22/22! We won’t spoil anything for now, but trust us – this is an opportunity you definitely don’t want to miss.

Valentine’s Day should also receive attention from the devs, so it’s good to keep an eye on the game’s social networks — and on our website — so you don’t miss anything.

It Takes Two in theaters

The producer of the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog made another such partnership in the world of games. Cody and May’s story in It Takes Two has captivated dj2 Entertainment, and the title will be adapted for the big screen. Check out more details here!