Palmeiras does first training with the ball in Abu Dhabi; Vinicius Silvestre is absent | palm trees

Palmeiras trained in the late afternoon of this Thursday at Zayed Sports Stadium, in the first activity of the alviverde team in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

In the field, Abel Ferreira worked behind closed doors. The press followed only 15 minutes of the beginning of the training.

Abel Ferreira talks with the Palmeiras squad in Abu Dhabi — Photo: Felipe Zito

Vinicius Silvestre was the only absence on the field this Thursday. The complete list of Verdão has 27 athletes who are already concentrated in Abu Dhabi – the club has until the 6th to send to FIFA the 23 that will be registered in the tournament.

The Palmeiras squad returns to work this Friday morning, again at Zayed Sports City Stadium. The activity is scheduled to start at 10 am local time, at 3 am Brasília time.

Verdão’s debut in the FIFA Club World Cup will be on the 8th against the winner of the clash between Al Ahly, from Egypt, and Monterrey, from Mexico.



Palmeiras training in Abu Dhabi — Photo: Felipe Zito

Palmeiras goalkeepers in training in Abu Dhabi — Photo: Felipe Zito

Zayed Sports City Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, venue for Palmeiras training — Photo: Felipe Zito

