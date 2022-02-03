Pam & Tommy | Lily James: ‘We are to blame for what Pamela Anderson suffered’

Pam & Tommyseries launched this Wednesday (2) in Star+wants to make the public realize its share of blame for the abuses suffered by Pamela Andersonsaid lily jamesinterpreter of the actress in the new production.

In an interview with IndieWire, James was asked if society was ready to admit blame for what happened to Pamela Anderson during her relationship with Tommy Lee, played on the series by sebastian stan.

“I’m glad you used the word ‘guilt’ because that was our intention with the show: to be a mirror to make people look at their own guilt in perpetuating this sick internet behavior. conscious and sensitive”said the actress.

The miniseries follows the scandal of the leak of the sex tape of the former couple formed by the star of SOS Malibu and by the drummer of Mötley Crüe, in 1998. It is one of the first cases of leaked intimate images of celebrities in history.

For Lily James, the situation experienced by Pamela Anderson has become more frequent and worse with the internet and social networks.

“It’s crazy to think about what the world would be like without our cell phones. Now, with the social network, there’s a compulsion to be together and share a lot. We’ve given up our privacy.analyzed.

In addition to the main duo, Pam & Tommy count with Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation), Seth Rogen (Slightly Pregnant), Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black) and Andrew Dice Clay (Ford’s Adventures fairlane) in the list.

Rogen and Evan Goldberg (preacher) produce the series, which is scripted by Robert Siegel (The fighter) and direction of Craig Gillespie (me, Tonya).