Paran Pesquisas: Lula extends advantage over Bolsonaro

Lula would have won over Bolsonaro in the second round, research shows (photo: Evaristo S/AFP)

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) remains ahead in the race for the Planalto Palace. A survey released by Instituto Paran Pesquisas, this Wednesday (2/2), shows that PT leads the presidential race with 40.1% of voting intentions, against 29.1% for the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Lula grew 5.2 percentage points compared to the last poll, released in November 2021. In turn, Jair Bolsonaro remained stable, with a drop of 0.1 percentage point.

In the dispute, the former judge and former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro (Podemos) appears in third in the preference of Brazilians, with 10.1%. It dropped 0.6 percentage point compared to last year’s survey.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 5.6% of the intentions, while the governor of So Paulo, Joo Doria (PSDB), has 2.4%. Andr Janones (Avante) from Minas Gerais appears with 1.1% of the votes.

Senator Simone Tebet (PMDB) had 0.8%, and Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM) had 0.4%. Former Health Minister Henrique Mandetta (DEM) appears with 0.1% of the intentions.

The percentage of voters who did not know or did not give an opinion is 3%. Blanks and nulls correspond to 7.5%.

second round

In a simulation of the second round, Lula would also defeat his main opponents. In the dispute with Jair Bolsonaro, the PT would obtain 48.8% of the votes, while the current president would win 34.4% of the voters. Whites and nulls add up to 13.5% and did not know and did not respond correspond to 3.4%.

In the previous poll, Lula had obtained 42.5% of the votes and Bolsonaro, 35.6%.

The former president would also beat Sergio Moro by 47.1% to 29%. Whites and nulls add up to 20.2% and did not know or did not respond, 3.7%.

In the November simulation, Lula obtained 40.7% and Moro, 29.8%.

Methodology

The institute heard 2,020 voters in the country’s five regions between January 27 and February 1. The margin of error is 2% and the research confidence level is 95%.