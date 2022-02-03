Paran Pesquisas: Lula extends advantage over Bolsonaro

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) remains ahead in the race for the Planalto Palace. A survey released by Instituto Paran Pesquisas, this Wednesday (2/2), shows that PT leads the presidential race with 40.1% of voting intentions, against 29.1% for the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).
In the dispute, the former judge and former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro (Podemos) appears in third in the preference of Brazilians, with 10.1%. It dropped 0.6 percentage point compared to last year’s survey.
Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 5.6% of the intentions, while the governor of So Paulo, Joo Doria (PSDB), has 2.4%. Andr Janones (Avante) from Minas Gerais appears with 1.1% of the votes.
Senator Simone Tebet (PMDB) had 0.8%, and Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM) had 0.4%. Former Health Minister Henrique Mandetta (DEM) appears with 0.1% of the intentions.
The percentage of voters who did not know or did not give an opinion is 3%. Blanks and nulls correspond to 7.5%.
second round
In a simulation of the second round, Lula would also defeat his main opponents. In the dispute with Jair Bolsonaro, the PT would obtain 48.8% of the votes, while the current president would win 34.4% of the voters. Whites and nulls add up to 13.5% and did not know and did not respond correspond to 3.4%.
In the previous poll, Lula had obtained 42.5% of the votes and Bolsonaro, 35.6%.
The former president would also beat Sergio Moro by 47.1% to 29%. Whites and nulls add up to 20.2% and did not know or did not respond, 3.7%.
In the November simulation, Lula obtained 40.7% and Moro, 29.8%.
Methodology
The institute heard 2,020 voters in the country’s five regions between January 27 and February 1. The margin of error is 2% and the research confidence level is 95%.