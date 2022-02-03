Part of the STF opposes Fachin in relation to police operations in RJ

Edson Fachin (second from left) did not reach a consensus regarding the use of weapons, anonymous reports and secrecy of operations in the favelas| Photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

The plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) resumed this Wednesday (2) the judgment that will define under what conditions the police will be able to carry out operations in the favelas of the state of Rio de Janeiro. At the session, part of the ministers opposed measures proposed last year by the rapporteur of the case, Edson Fachin, which limit the actions of police during incursions.

In 2020, Fachin decided that during the pandemic, operations to arrest suspects in the state’s poor communities could only take place in “exceptional situations.” But it was necessary to define in more detail the conditions for this.

In December, the minister then proposed 11 measures that should be followed in operations. On Wednesday, some won the support of the majority of the Court, but others, more controversial, did not. The trial has not ended and will resume this Thursday (3).

So far, there has already been a majority to approve the following measures:

the elaboration, by the government of Rio de Janeiro, of a plan to reduce police lethality and human rights violations, containing timetables and allocation of resources;

the creation of an observatory, formed by representatives of the STF, civil entities, police and researchers, to supervise the performance of the state security forces;

absolute prioritization of investigations into operations that victimize children and adolescents;

conducting house searches only during the day, with a detailed report justifying and detailing possible arrests, prohibiting the use of residences as a police base; and

mandatory ambulances where there is the possibility of armed clashes.

The ministers Alexandre de Moraes, André Mendonça, Kassio Nunes Marques, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli supported these measures, proposed by Fachin, forming a majority of 6 among the 11 members of the STF.

In relation to several other measures, however, there is still no majority, with several divergences.

One involves the use of firearms. Fachin proposed that lethal force be used only in extreme cases and after the possibility of using non-lethal weapons has been exhausted. He also proposed that lethal force be used only to protect life or prevent “serious harm” and in the face of “a concrete and imminent threat”.

Four ministers agreed, but André Mendonça, who is participating in his first trial in the STF, disagreed. He argued that the expression “concrete and imminent threat” as a condition for the use of firearms is vague.

Much greater opposition to Fachin emerged over the secrecy of operations. He wanted to make public all the protocols of police action, including the use of helicopters. Five ministers, however, disagreed, based on the disagreement opened by Alexandre de Moraes. For them, this could compromise the effectiveness of operations, especially if they adopt intelligence measures.

The same five ministers – Alexandre de Moraes, André Mendonça, Nunes Marques, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli – disagreed with Fachin’s proposal to ban house searches based solely on anonymous reports.

Another demand by Fachin, to determine that all vehicles and uniforms be equipped with video cameras and GPS, also did not reach consensus. André Mendonça and Kassio Marques disagreed with the measure – for them, the assessment of the use of such equipment is solely the responsibility of the Rio de Janeiro Executive.

There was also strong rejection, by the five ministers who voted after Fachin, of two proposals that would affect the Public Ministry. One of them provided for the inspection by the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) of the MP in Rio. Another transferred to the Federal Public Ministry investigations into operations carried out in an irregular manner, that is, those that contravened the rules defined by the STF itself.

The final decision on all measures should take place this Thursday (3), when the other members of the STF will vote: Luís Roberto Barroso, Cármen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux.