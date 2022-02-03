Patrick becomes embezzlement in São Paulo; Talles Costa is enrolled in Paulistão – 02/02/2022

Midfielder Patrick became a last-minute drop in São Paulo for the match against Red Bull Bragantino, tomorrow (3), for the third round of Paulistão. Exams carried out today (2) found a muscle injury in the posterior region of the thigh.

Patrick felt uncomfortable during yesterday’s training event. The club does not stipulate a recovery time, but he will be a sure absence for the game in Campinas.

Without being able to count on Patrick, the tendency is for Rogério Ceni to climb São Paulo like this: Volpi; Rafinha (Igor Vinícius), Miranda, Léo (Arboleda), Reinaldo; Gabriel Neves, Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor (Rigoni); Nikao, Alisson and Calleri.

The absence of the midfielder increases São Paulo’s problems. Rogério Ceni could no longer count on midfielder Luan and striker Luciano, both recovering from muscle problems in the medical department.

On the other hand, Ceni will have the options of Igor Gomes and Talles Costa. The duo has recovered from covid-19 and has been training with the rest of the squad since the beginning of the week. Talles was registered in Paulistão this afternoon in the B list of the tournament (for athletes born until 2001 and with at least one year of membership), which freed him to be listed for the match against Red Bull Bragantino.

The last doubt of the cast is with Arboleda. The defender arrives in Brazil tonight, after serving the Ecuadorian team in the Qualifiers, and made himself available for tomorrow’s game. The tendency is for him to be listed, but with no guarantee that he will start as a starter.