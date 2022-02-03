Patrick has an injury in training and misses São Paulo in the next games | São Paulo

Midfielder Patrick injured the posterior muscle of the right thigh at the beginning of the warm-up of São Paulo’s training last Tuesday and will miss the team in the next games of the Paulista Championship. The player was one of the club’s five reinforcements for the season.

Patrick played in the first two matches of the Campeonato Paulista. In his debut, against Guarani, he assisted Calleri to score the team’s first goal in 2022. Against Ituano, last Sunday, he was a starter and had a more discreet performance.

The injury should hinder the player for a fight in the starting lineup at the beginning of the season. He emerged as an important name in the dispute in the team commanded by coach Rogério Ceni. The club does not set a deadline for the player’s treatment.

Patrick training for São Paulo — Photo: Anuar Sayed and Felipe Espindola / saopaulofc

Patrick would receive another chance this Thursday, at 9:30 pm, against Red Bull Bragantino, for the third round of the Paulista Championship. In his absence, Ceni can choose Igor Gomes or Rodrigo Nestor.

In addition to the midfielder, Walce, Luan and Luciano are in the medical department and still do not have a forecast for their return to the pitch.

In this way, the probable São Paulo to face Red Bull Bragantino has: Tiago Volpi, Rafinha (Igor Vinicius), Miranda, Léo (Arboleda) and Reinaldo; Gabriel, Rodrigo Nestor (Igor Gomes), Gabriel Sara, Nikão; Alisson and Calleri.

