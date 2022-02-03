Petrobras president says company cannot ‘hold prices’ and make public policy | Politics

The president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, said this Thursday (3) that the company has been trying to clearly explain to society and the National Congress that can’t handle fuel prices . He participated in a virtual event by the Credit Suisse bank.

“We have seen that this has been understood, that Petrobras is not the one to hold prices. [A empresa] works on the basis of legality, it has to practice market prices”, he declared. According to him, the company has to follow the law of state-owned companies, corporations and also its statute.

“And we know the damage that it is to try to hold prices artificially. First, we are going to lose a lot of investments, making imports difficult,” he declared.

The explanation is that, by artificially holding prices, the company would make it difficult to import fuel, and this could generate shortages in the domestic market – which is not supplied solely by Petrobras.

Silva e Luna declared that the company has social responsibility, but added that it “cannot make public policies”.

According to him, Petrobras’ contribution is to deliver financial results to its shareholders, the largest of which is the Union, and also to collect taxes from the public coffers.

Lira says that solution to high fuel prices cannot be postponed ‘indefinitely’

After profiting BRL 42.855 billion in the second quarter, the company reported, in October last year, a positive result of BRL 31.142 billion in the third quarter of 2021. As a result, the state-owned company reversed the loss of BRL 1.5 billion calculated in the same period last year.

At that time, Petrobras approved the payment of a new anticipation of the remuneration to shareholders for the year 2021, of R$31.8 billion, or the equivalent of R$2.437865 gross per outstanding preferred and common share.

The statements by the president of Petrobras come at a time when the government and the National Congress are evaluating the possibility of discussing a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) to mitigate the rise in fuel prices.

According to g1 columnist, Valdo Cruz, the idea is to reduce or eliminate some taxes. The proposal has not yet been sent to Congress. Government members, however, resist the proposal because they understand that, if the government forgoes collections, the financial market will react badly, as it understands that the measure will worsen public accounts.

This week, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the government was evaluating which taxes could be “moderately reduced”, but questioned whether there was a need to subsidize gasoline.

“We are studying this very sparingly. Looking at exactly what taxes could be reduced moderately. It may be that one on diesel could go a little further, but on gasoline, after all, if we are transitioning to a green economy. transition precisely to the OECD, to a digital economy, should we be subsidizing gasoline?”, he declared, this Tuesday.

This Monday (31), the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that the proposal prepared by the government should cover only the taxation of diesel oil.