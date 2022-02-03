PGR asks STF to summon Renan and Aziz for alleged data leak in CPI

× Photo: CNMP, Disclosure

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras (photo), sent a demonstration to the Federal Supreme Court in which he asks the Court to summon the senators Renan Calheiros and Omar Aziz.

Last November, Carlos Bolsonaro, son of Jair Bolsonaro, presented a crime news to the Court as a order investigation of parliamentarians while they were ahead of the CPI for alleged prevarication and violation of functional secrecy.

In the request, the president’s son stated that the final report approved by the majority of the CPI “distributed in bulk, without observing any legal-criminal criteria, the most varied crimes, suggesting the indictment of dozens of people”, including himself.

In the document, Aras states that the opening of the investigation would be premature and reckless without hearing the news.

“To enable a better analysis of the facts, clarifications are necessary, such as how the copy of the testimony was obtained, if there was knowledge of secrecy, relevance of the testimony for the investigation carried out by the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry”, said Aras.

According to the PGR, the analysis of the use of confidential data may impact the investigation involving Carlos Bolsonaro.

“However, it should be noted that the potential criminal liability of those being reported may have, as an indirect consequence, the recognition that the collection of evidence against the representative was carried out through an abuse of authority”, he said.

More news