PIS 2022 calendar starts in 5 days; see table, requirements to receive PIS and latest news

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance payment schedule 2022 has already been released by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (codefat) and starts at February.

THE PIS 2022 calendar starts next week, five days from now, and the PIS 2022 table has also been released. Despite this, many people still don’t know if they will receive it. See below if you have the requirements to receive PIS and all information about the payment of the benefit.

Workers can lose PIS 2022

Workers registered in the PIS are entitled to the salary bonusbut can lose if you don’t follow the rules to withdraw. Learn how not to lose the benefit:

What are the requirements to be entitled to PIS?



see the requirements to be entitled to PIS and salary allowance from Pasep 2022:

Be registered with PIS or Pasep for at least five years;

Receive up to two monthly minimum wages in 2020;

Work with a formal contract for at least 30 days (consecutive or not) in 2020;

Have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

Will you have 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be doublein 2022. Everyone wants to know how the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. See below:

Box number to know the PIS: 0800 PIS Box

It is also possible to make PIS 2022 consultation by phone to find out about PIS. THE Box number to find out about PIS is 0800-726-0207 (Citizen Customer Service), the 0800 PIS Box.

PIS Calendar 2022 Cashier

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







Pasep Calendar 2022 Banco do Brasil

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

0 – 1 February 15th December 29

2 – 3 February 17th December 29

4 February 22 December 29

5 February, 24 December 29

6 March, 15 December 29

7 March 17 December 29

8 March 22 December 29

9 March 24 December 29







Not enabled PIS 2022 in the digital wallet

What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

Table of PIS 2022 and Pasep

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.