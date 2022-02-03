PlayStation plans to release more than 10 games as a service by 2026

During a conference call about the last billing period for the SonyCFO Hiroki Totoki revealed that the company will invest heavily in games as a service in the coming years – aided, in particular, by the developer Bungiewhich was acquired last Monday (31).

“Through collaboration with Bungie and PlayStation Studios, we are aiming to release more than ten games as a service by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026,” he said.

Games as a service are games that receive new content regularly so that their lifespan can be extended indefinitely. They are often free and are supported through in-game purchases and microtransactions, such as purchasing items or Season Passes.

This is a significant strategic shift for Sony, whose exclusive games often follow the traditional one-time purchase business model (such as uncharted, God of War or The Last of Us). It doesn’t have a solid tradition in the games-as-a-service segment. But the market as a whole has experienced a huge increase in revenue from this type of game.

“From 2014 to 2021, the global games market doubled in size, driven by revenue from games as a service, which grew at an average rate of 15% per year over that period,” said Totoki. “We believe this trend will continue in the coming years.”

Bungie has experience in the field since the launch of Destiny in 2014. But, according to Totoki, the developer is also preparing a “major new intellectual property” along the same lines.

