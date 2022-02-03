PM appointed as boss of Congolese and aggressors is summoned

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro summoned military police officer Alauir Mattos de Faria in the investigation into the death of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe, 24, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio.

In depositions to the police, obtained by the UOLthe PM is pointed out by two of the Congolese’s aggressors as the owner of the Biruta kiosk —where Moïse worked— and the Barraca do Juninho, neighboring establishments to the Tropicália kiosk, where the boy was clubbed to death on the night of January 24.

Two of the three aggressors worked in these kiosks adjacent to Tropicália. Officials do not mention Alauir’s involvement in the crime or his presence at the scene on the night of January 24.

The PM was summoned to testify tomorrow (3) at the DH (Capital Homicide Police Station), but his sister, Viviane Faria, claims that the police officer has already testified today. The Civil Police says the investigation remains confidential.

Yesterday (1st), the Civil Police took the testimony of Carlos Fábio da Silva Muzi, owner of Tropicália. Police said there was no evidence of his involvement in the crime and that he cooperated with the investigation. Muzi stated that he left the scene before the crime and that he knew the attackers by sight.

Alauir’s sister told the UOL that the establishment is in the name of an elderly uncle. According to Viviane, Alauir rarely appears at the establishment and she is the one who takes care of everything.

“My brother never answered for anything, he is a person of integrity, he never answered for anything even in a fight,” she said. Although the suspects point to the two brothers as the owners, the Civil Police only summoned Aluir until last night.

Tropicália kiosks, where the Congolese Moïse was killed, and Biruta are neighbors on the edge of Barra da Tijuca Image: Google Earth

Viviane said that Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca, identified as one of the aggressors, was working as a freelance waiter at the kiosk for a month.

“We know them [os agressores] by the nickname. He doesn’t know his family, where he lives. They earn by commission, for sales made. This is a very common practice at kiosks, known as ‘carding’. [oferecer o cardápio aos clientes]. Many of them end up sleeping on the beach, as they live far away and don’t want to spend on airfare and fuel,” she said.

Viviane confirmed that Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva, aka Totta, another collaborator involved in the death of moiseworks at Barraca da Juninho, which also belongs to her family and is managed by another manager.

According to internal documents from the Military Police, Alauir de Mattos Faria is a corporal in the corporation. He was already allocated in the battalion of the kiosks area, Barra da Tijuca (31st BPM). In August 2021, he was transferred to the Irajá Battalion (41st BPM).

Two months later, in October, he was transferred to the Jacarepaguá Battalion (18th BPM), in the west of Rio, where he is stationed to this day. In February, he received R$3,933.01 net as a public servant from the state of Rio.

The report tries to contact Aluir through Viviane, but has not yet received a response.

In his testimony, Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca, known as Dezenove, stated that Moïse had been working for Biruta for three weeks, right when he stopped working for Tropicália.

Muzi’s testimony reveals that the Congolese man had been working at the neighboring kiosk for a few days. Moïse’s job at Biruta, according to Aleson, was to distribute menus to customers in the sand, on a commission basis.

What offenders report from the night of the crime

Aleson claims that Moïse was paid per night and had no formal contract. Also according to the testimony, the Congolese was showing “different behavior”, more aggressive.

Brendon says he has been working at Barraca do Juninho for five months. His job is to serve customers and store chairs and umbrellas, from 7 am until the last customer.

Aleson, on the other hand, says he is a cook and waiter at Biruta, from 9 am to 4 pm. In addition to his job on the beach, he says he works at a hamburger shop in Recreio dos Bandeiras, in the same region, from 6pm to 2am.

As he was off duty at the hamburger shop, Aleson reported having extended his shift at Biruta to “take care of the place” because, according to him, there were many robberies happening in the region.

Brendon reports that on January 24, the date of Moïse’s death, the Congolese was drunk and that he even drank two beers with the promise to pay later.

Brendon claims he was at the Biruta kiosk talking to Aleson and Viviane Faria, Alauir’s sister, on the night of the crime. He claims that, during the conversation, he heard a disturbance at Tropicália and went there to find out why.

Also according to the deposition, the man says that Moïse was trying to get beers from the cooler and tried to stop him. Afterwards, he threw the Congolese on the ground and immobilized him with his legs, as shown in the images from the Tropicália security camera. Aleson, according to Brendon, is the man who appears in the images from behind, hitting the Congolese with at least four clubs.