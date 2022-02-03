PM known as the owner of the kiosk where Moïse worked is an ‘irregular occupant’ of the establishment, says Orla Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The concessionaire Orla Rio said this Thursday (3) that it considers PM Alauir Mattos de Faria, who is known as the owner of the Biruta kiosk, in Barra da Tijuca, an “irregular occupant” of the establishment. It was Biruta where, according to the testimony of one of the aggressors, the last kiosk where the Congolese Moïse Kabagambe worked, who was murdered in the neighboring kiosk, Tropicália.

Alauir was heard at the Homicide Police Station in the investigation into the death of the Congolese.

According to Alauir’s defense, Viviane, the PM’s sister, is the owner of the establishment, and Alauir only usually goes to the kiosk to help her. Because he was always there, according to his lawyer, Alauir ended up being known as the owner.

The brothers’ defense said it was not aware of information from Orla Rio that Alauir is an irregular operator of Quiosque Biruta, which officially belonged to a man named Celso Carnaval. “What appears on the CNPJ is the name of Mr. Celso,” said Lennon Corrêa, who represents Alauir. .

According to the concessionaire, the occupation of the kiosk by the PM is “one of the facts that motivated the opening of a lawsuit against the former operator Celso Carnaval for repossession of the kiosk”.

“The concessionaire explains that the contract for the operation of Biruta was signed with Celso Carnaval, who, without the company’s consent, handed over the operation of the kiosk to Alauir. Orla Rio informs that it has notified the former operator a few times because of this and other irregularities that were being committed, but as he did not remedy them, he terminated the contract and filed a lawsuit for repossession,” added Orla Rio, in a statement.

Also according to the concessionaire, among the irregularities identified in the operation are the lack of proof of regularization of the employees, lack of observance of sanitary standards and default. The process has been running in court since July 2021.

“Finally, the concessionaire reinforces that it is vehemently against any act of violence and that it does not condone immoral and/or illegal attitudes. of the concessionaire.

The Tropicália kiosk, where Moïse was beaten to death on the 24th, was closed by the Public Order Secretariat on Tuesday. According to the city hall, the suspension will remain until the responsible bodies are responsible for Moïse’s death.