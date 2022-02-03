Poisoned cocaine kills 17 in Argentina

At least 17 people died and another 56 are hospitalized in hospitals in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, some in ICUs, after consuming adulterated cocaine. According to the Argentine newspaper Clarín, investigators believe the drug was contaminated with rat poison and are investigating whether the case involves a war between rival drug-trafficking groups.

Cases were recorded in the cities of Hurlingham, Tres de Febrero, San Martín and Ituzaingó. The Secretary of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, asked yesterday that those who bought drugs in the last two days throw all the product away. In a statement to the Telefé network, he said the death toll could rise. “We are working to get (the drug) out of circulation.”

According to Clarín, the Buenos Aires police raided a place in the city of Tres de Febrero where the drug was allegedly purchased. The agents arrested ten people and found substances similar to those consumed by the victims.

The attorney general of San Martín, Marcelo Lapargo, told Clarin that this is an exceptional case and corroborates the suspicion that the drug was intentionally poisoned, and not because of an error in the processing of the material, which traffickers usually increase with substances such as the corn starch.



