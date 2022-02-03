Poisoned cocaine leaves dead and hospitalized in Argentina | World

The Argentine government announced this Wednesday (2) that eight people died from using poisoned cocaine in the Buenos Aires region.

According to an investigation, the drug trafficked in this area may contain rat poison. In addition to the dead, the local press mentions different numbers of hospitalized patients, ranging from 14 to 50. There is no precise data on hospitalized victims linked to the case.

The illicit substance is in circulation in more peripheral neighborhoods of the Argentine capital and in neighboring cities. Hospitalizations have already been recorded in Hurlingham, Tres de Febrero, San Martín and Ituzaingó.

Agents raided a known drug distribution point in the Tres de Febrero region known as “Puerta 8” and detained 12 suspects. Along with them, drug packages similar to those delivered by the victims’ families were found. The material collected will be analyzed at the Posadas hospital.

“Right now we are trying to locate the toxic substance to take it out of circulation. It is important to alert those who bought drugs in the last 24 hours. They have to discard what they bought”, said the Minister of Security of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni.