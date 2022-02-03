Pope to consecrated persons: opening our arms to Christ and to our brothers and sisters, without letting our joy be stolen

Three verbs and many questions marked Pope Francis’ homily on the day the Church celebrates Consecrated Life. The mass was concelebrated by the Brazilian Cardinal João Braz de Aviz, at the head of the Congregation that takes care of consecrated persons throughout the world.

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

An encouragement to renew the enthusiasm of consecration: this was Pope Francis’ homily when he celebrated Holy Mass in St Peter’s Basilica on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, the day of Consecrated Life.

In his reflection, the Pontiff was inspired by the Gospel of the day, by the two elders Simeon and Anna, in a special way by three verbs that accompany the narration: move, see and welcome.

The Holy Spirit or the passion of the moment?

First, Simeon It’s moved by the Spirit: he makes the desire for God burn in his heart.

“This is what the Holy Spirit does”, Francis explained: it makes us able to glimpse the presence of God and his work, not in great things, but in smallness and fragility. The Pope then questioned the faithful, in particular the consecrated:

“Do we allow ourselves to be moved mainly by the Holy Spirit or by the spirit of the world? The Holy Spirit or the passion of the moment?”

Francisco warned of the risk of thinking about consecration in terms of results, goals, success, looking for spaces, visibility, numbers. Behind the appearance of good works, the trace of narcissism or the frenzy of protagonism can be hidden.

Action can still be moved by mechanical repetition – doing things out of habit. The invitation, then, is to verify the interior motivations, “because the renewal of the consecrated life passes primarily through here”.

What vision do we have of the consecrated life?

Renewal also passes through the eyes, as happened with Simeon, who saw salvation when he took the Child in his arms.

This is the great miracle of faith, the Pope continued: it opens the eyes, transforms the look, changes the perspective. Faith is born from the compassionate gaze with which God sees us. Then the Pontiff asks new questions:

“It is us? What do our eyes see? What vision do we have of the consecrated life?”

Often, he said, the world sees it as a “waste”, a reality of the past, something useless; the same can happen with the consecrated themselves, who keep their eyes turned back, longing for what no longer exists.

“Let us open our eyes: through crises, through missing numbers, through fading forces, the Spirit invites us to renew our lives and our communities.”

That we hold in our arms?

Finally, the third verb: welcome. Simeon takes Jesus in his arms and pronounces words of praise. “God has placed his Son in our arms, because the essential thing, the center of faith is to welcome Jesus”, said the Pope.

If consecrated persons lack words that bless God and others, if joy is lacking, if enthusiasm wanes, if fraternal life is only fatigue, it is because their arms no longer embrace Jesus.

“And when the arms of a consecrated person do not hold Jesus, they narrow the void, which they seek to fill with other things: but there is emptiness. is the recipe for renewal.”

“We open our arms to Christ and to our brothers!”

The Pope concluded with words of encouragement to renew the consecration. “Even if we experience fatigue, tiredness and frustration, let us do like Simeon and Anna, who wait patiently in the Lord’s faithfulness and do not let themselves be robbed of the joy of the encounter with Him.