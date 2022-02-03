Price of best-selling 0-km cars rose by up to 35% in 2021

The readjustment in the price of 0-km cars was a constant in 2021. So much so that we can often lose track of the magnitude of the increases over a longer period of time. However, a study by Kelley Blue Book (KBB), a multinational in the vehicle evaluation sector, points out what happened to the prices of the best-selling models here last year. On average, the readjustments were 25.4%, reaching a peak of 35%.

It is worth remembering that recently the Car Journal reported that new car prices skyrocketed in Brazil. At the time, we pointed out that, in 12 months, “popular” models, such as Chevrolet Onix and Volkswagen Gol, for example, suffered an adjustment of approximately 17%.

The recent study – which compared the average price of the best-selling cars on the market in January 2021 and December 2021, based on the Fenabrave – pointed out that the Hyundai Creta was the most expensive model on the list. In terms of values, it went from R$90,497 (January) to R$122,151 (December). Based on these prices, therefore, a variation of 35% was reached.

Vagner Aquino/Jornal do Carro

However, it is important to point out that, unlike other models, Crete did not increase in price just because of inflation. In the period (September), the SUV gained a new generation. With it, a new engine, a 100% revamped look and more modern systems became available, which contributed to the elevation.

Increase, but nothing new

If you have a car that justifies the increase, with the inclusion of items, new engines (such as the Jeep Compass, for example) and even a change of generation, on the other side of the coin, some models offered absolutely nothing new and, even so, suffered expressive readjustments.

Fiat/Disclosure

This is the case of the Fiat Mobi, for example, which even led the Brazilian passenger car market (in April 2021), but, in the following month, lost the position to its brother Argo. This, it is worth remembering, happened because of the stoppage that strongly affected the General Motors factory in Gravataí (RS), undermining sales of the then leader Chevrolet Onix. Finally, Mobi and Argo were 30% more expensive between January and December.

Below, you can see the complete list of the ten best-selling models on the market in 2021 and their respective price variations: