Privatization of state-owned company is at risk after ‘giant’ error

The privatization of Eletrobras, coordinator of the Brazilian electricity sector, may be suspended after an error in the technical studies. The failure would have led to an underestimation in the value of the grant that will be paid by the new owners of the company to the government.

According to the Valor Econômico newspaper, the office of Minister Vital do Rêgo, from the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), identified a methodological flaw related to the power of Eletrobras’ hydroelectric plants, which influenced the final value of the grant. The error would change the amount to be paid by billions of reais.

The correct amount will only be known when Vital returns the process to the TCU plenary, which should take place between the end of this month and the beginning of March. He asked to see the case in the last session of last year, when the rapporteur, Minister Aroldo Cedraz, presented his vote with a series of reservations, including the value of the grant itself, defined at R$ 23.2 billion.

According to the report, the federal government intended to carry out the privatization of the state-owned company this year, but the electoral calendar and obstacles in the TCU threaten compliance with the schedule. Announced during the administration of former president Michel Temer (MDB), the Eletrobras capitalization process has been pending in court since 2018.

optimistic Guedes

Last Friday (28), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, listed the next state-owned companies that should be privatized. “The Senate must resume the agenda and approve the privatization of the Post Office”, he predicted. “Correios and Eletrobras are on the way to privatization,” he continued.

He also believes that, upon returning from work, senators should reassess the creation of social programs, such as the BIP and BIQ, later this year. The matter has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies. Congress returned to work today.