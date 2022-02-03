PSN has a promotion of praised games with up to 85% off

The PlayStation Store this week kicked off the “Critics’ Choice” promotion, with games up to 85% cheaper. The saldão has outstanding titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Witcher 3, God of War and Alan Wake Remastered.

Players will be able to take advantage of promotional prices until February 16, two weeks from now. In all, there are more than 300 products on sale. See below for the relationship voxel prepared with some of the most interesting offers for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Visit the official website if you want to check the full list.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (40% discount, from BRL 249.50 to BRL 149.70);

It Takes Two (50% discount, from BRL 198.90 to BRL 99.45);

Red Dead Redemption 2 (60% discount, from BRL 248.90 to BRL 99.56);

God of War (50% discount, from BRL 99.50 to BRL 49.75);

Just Dance 2022 (40% discount, from BRL 239.90 to BRL 134.94);

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (29% discount, from BRL 349.90 to BRL 248.42);

The Witcher 3 (80% discount, from BRL 229.99 to BRL 45.99);

Alan Wake Remastered (20% discount, from BRL 99.50 to BRL 79.60);

Package Resident 2 Remake + Resident Evil 3 Remake (67% discount, from BRL 332.90 to BRL 109.85);

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition (60% discount, from R$ 62.50 for R$ 25);

Immortals Fenyx Rising (75% discount, from BRL 279.90 to BRL 69.67);

Batman: Arkham Collection (85% discount, from BRL 249.90 to BRL 37.48);

carrion (40% discount, from BRL 99.50 to BRL 59.70);

Metro Saga Set (70% discount, from BRL 319.90 to BRL 95.97);

Psychonauts (50% discount, from BRL 53.90 to BRL 26.95);

The Wolf Among Us (75% discount, from BRL 62.50 to BRL 15.62);

Shenmue III (80% off, from BRL 199.50 to BRL 39.90).

So, what do you think of the discounts offered on the PlayStation Store? Do you intend to buy something? Leave your comment in the section below!