Putin attacks US, says he hopes to resolve tensions with Ukraine – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the West of ignoring the country’s security concerns and the United States of using Ukraine as a tool against Moscow, but also said he hoped for a solution to end it. to voltage escalation.

For the first time in weeks, Putin spoke publicly about the crisis, after a telephone conversation between the heads of Russian and American diplomacy, which revealed the deep disagreement on the subject between the parties, which, however, indicated a desire to continue dialogue.

“The main objective of United States is to contain Russia, and Ukraine is its instrument to drag us into an armed conflict and hit us with the toughest sanctions,” Putin said.

“I hope that, in the end, we will find a solution, although it will not be easy,” added the Russian leader as he received the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, an ally of Russia, despite the country being a member of the European Union and the nato.





Orbán, in turn, opined that the differences between the parties are “surmountable”.

The Russian president did not mention the approximately 100,000 troops deployed on the border with Ukraine for several weeks, which make the West think that Russia is preparing a new attack on the neighboring country, after the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for “immediate de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine’s borders”, warning that he would impose “swift and severe” sanctions in the event of an offensive.

Russia, on the other hand, denies any war intentions and demands guarantees for its security, in particular that Ukraine is never part of NATO and that the military alliance withdraws its forces to the positions of 1997, that is, before successive expansions. to Eastern European countries.

The US government rejected these demands, but left the door open to discuss other topics, such as the deployment of missiles or the reciprocal limits of military maneuvers. According to Putin, Russia is now preparing a response to this position.

“We are reviewing written responses received from the United States and NATO, […] but it is clear that the main concerns of the Russia were ignored,” said the Russian president.





the worst case scenario

Putin projected the worst-case scenario in the event of Ukraine joining NATO, saying that the neighboring country would try to regain Crimea by force.

“Imagine that Ukraine, a member of NATO, launched a military operation in Crimea, a sovereign territory of Russia. […] We would what? Would we go to war with NATO?” he asked.

The Russian president also refuted the principle that “no one should strengthen their security at the expense of others”, while the West insists that Ukraine has the right to choose alliances.

Despite deep disagreements, Blinken said he wanted “to continue substantial exchanges with Russia on mutual security concerns.”





“Blinken agreed that there are reasons to continue the dialogue on the issue of Russian security,” said Lavrov, in turn. “We’ll see how it goes,” he added.

In another show of Western support for Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Kiev on Tuesday, as was Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“It is vital that Russia takes a step back and chooses the path of diplomacy,” Johnson said, warning of the “obvious danger” and “imminent” of a Russian military intervention in Ukraine.



