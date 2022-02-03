Putin’s attempt to push NATO away from Russia’s border causes military presence to grow in Eastern Europe – International

AMARI AIR BASE, Estonia – With engines roaring and streaking the snowy orange sky, two US F-15 fighter jets flew in the frigid air above this former Soviet air base at Amari in Estonia, this Tuesday, 1st. The fighters – the first American warplanes to integrate the mission of the nato in the country – became part of the effort to reinforce the eastern flank amid increased military pressure from the Russia around Ukraine.

the jets of USA are part of a contingent of six F-15 Strike Eagle planes that arrived in Estonia last week from a base in United Kingdom, initially to participate in a scheduled NATO exercise. Now the planes will remain indefinitely, said Lieutenant Colonel Taylor Gifford, director of operations for the 336th Fighter Squadron, to bolster the small Baltic air patrol mission in the only portion of NATO airspace that directly borders Russia. .

The immediate role of fighters will be complementary to four Belgian F-16s who were already policing Baltic airspace alongside the Estonian air force. But the unprecedented presence of US jets on the Estonian mission takes on added significance as the president Vladimir Putin made it clear that the ultimate goal of Russia’s military pressure on Ukraine is to drive NATO away from its borders.

Putin’s demands to effectively dismantle NATO in its current form as a condition of de-escalation appear to have had the opposite effect. In the December 17 ultimatum presented by the Kremlin to the United States, Russia said it wanted commitments that NATO would withdraw troops from countries that joined the alliance after 1997 – that is, all of Eastern Europe – and that NATO agree not to admit more members, including Ukraine.

Instead, the alliance came together to defend its mission and principles, despite the internal division by some countries’ particular interests in relation to Russia. The group’s collective response to the threat against Ukraine was to send reinforcements to the area Putin wants them to vacate.

In addition to US warplanes in Estonia, Danish F-16 fighter jets are being deployed to reinforce the Baltic air policing mission in neighboring Estonia. Lithuania. THE Denmark is also sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea.

The UK has said it will double the number of ground troops serving with NATO in Estonia, and the president Joe Biden said he has prepared 8,500 US troops to be deployed at short notice to join NATO forces in Europe. THE Netherlands is sending F-35 fighters to the Bulgaria and the Spain is sending additional warships, all intended to strengthen NATO’s military presence in Eastern Europe.

“Putin’s goal was to have less NATO near his borders and he has produced the exact opposite – he is getting more NATO on his borders,” said Lauren Speranza, director of Transatlantic Defense and Security at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

For the military alliance, the moment brought a “rejuvenation” after decades of drift. In the years after the collapse of Soviet UnionNATO troops moved away from their original theater of operations in Europe, embarking on missions to train local forces in the Iraq and not Afghanistanfight piracy in Somalia and escort food aid through the gulf of aden.

More recently, the alliance has been discussing whether to engage in combating the expansion of Chinaor perhaps getting involved in combating climate change, all in an effort to stay relevant in the post-Soviet world.

But in the face of Putin’s challenge, the NATO alliance was reminded why it was created in the first place – to defend Europe.

“The latest tension has brought NATO back to basics,” Speranza said. “It’s a reminder to the United States and other member countries that Russia is still a threat and we still need to think in terms of tanks on the battlefield.”

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What began as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

NATO’s response surprised and pleased the most eastern and vulnerable members of the alliance, such as the Baltic states, which have long called for their own defenses to be strengthened.

“NATO allies have come together and have been very strong in their message,” said the Estonian prime minister. Kaja Kallas, in an interview at his office in the capital Tallinn. “We see that we are actually stronger than we were before.”

“This is also a very negative surprise for Putin,” he added. “May the voices have been so united.”

Kallas, among many analysts and officials trying to discern Putin’s thinking, believes Putin hoped he could exploit divisions both between Western allies and within Western countries to make a move for Ukraine without finding significant consequences.

The abrupt and chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the challenges Biden faces on his domestic agenda might suggest he would be unwilling to get involved in any new foreign unrest. The British government is recovering from successive scandals. THE France is heading for a presidential election. The leadership of Germany in Europe has fallen with the departure of Angela Merkel and the installation of a new, fledgling coalition government that is divided on foreign policy issues.

Biden has been criticized for failing to consult with allies about withdrawing from Afghanistan, leaving many European countries struggling to hastily withdraw their Afghan citizens and officials. But he has made “a great effort” to include allies in talks on how to respond to the crisis in Ukraine, Kallas said.

And while divisions have arisen within the European Union — mainly over how far to go with possible sanctions on Russia and whether and how to send weapons to Ukraine — those divisions have not affected the overall Western response, she said.

“I think Putin saw a window of opportunity to divide NATO and the EU further, but it didn’t happen,” Kallas said. “I wouldn’t really put emphasis on these little differences over tactics that different countries have. Focus on the bigger picture, we kept the NATO line.”

Alliance reinforcements are small in number, and Baltic countries such as Estonia would like to see more. Kallas said his government is engaged in ongoing negotiations with the group on additional forces.

In recent years, Russia’s military deployments on the borders of the Baltic countries have become so large that “the amount of troops that NATO has here is just for deterrence,” said Indrek Kannik, director of the Estonian International Defense and Security Center. . “These troops are not capable of preventing a large-scale Russian invasion.”

But a pattern is emerging, Kannik noted, in which Russian threats to Ukraine bring NATO closer to Russia’s borders. The three Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – are the only NATO members that share a direct border with Russia other than Norway, but they did not have foreign NATO troops deployed on their soil until 2014, when Putin ordered Russian forces attack Ukraine first.

Now, even more troops are showing up. “If you push too hard, the other side gets stronger,” he said. “I think he thinks the West is weaker than we are.”