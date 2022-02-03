‘Real reason’ for Dilma’s impeachment was lack of support, not pedaling, says Barroso

The Minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Luis Roberto Barroso wrote, in an article for the debut edition of the magazine Cebri (Brazilian Center for International Relations), that the “real reason” for the impeachment of the president Dilma Rousseff (EN) it was lack of political support, not fiscal pedaling. The information is from a column by journalist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha.

“The formal justification was the so-called ‘fiscal pedaling’ – violation of budget rules –, although the real reason was the loss of political support”, said the minister.

In the still unpublished text, Barroso says that he believes “there is no reasonable doubt that she [Dilma] was not removed for crimes of responsibility or corruption, but, yes, it was removed for loss of political support. Even because to remove her for corruption after what followed would be an irony of history”.

Barroso refers to the sequence of the mandate assumed by the then vice-president, Michel Temer (MDB). “Vice President Michel Temer took office until the end of his term, having sought to implement a liberal agenda, whose success was undermined by successive accusations of corruption. On two occasions, the Chamber of Deputies prevented the initiation of criminal proceedings against the president,” he said.

know more

+ BBB22: According to journalist, three participants may have Covid-19

+ GO: Boy drowns after being sucked into hotel pool drain

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat