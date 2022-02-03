Red Bull Bragantino vs São Paulo: probable lineups, absences and where to watch the match

This Thursday (03), São Paulo visits Red Bull Bragantino, at 21:30, at Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista, for the third round of the Paulista Championship. Tricolor seeks its first victory in the state and has a point won. But Massa Bruta has three points.

São Paulo has certain absences for the match. Luan and Luciano are injured and are still in the medical department. In addition to them, Patrick had a thigh injury and doesn’t play either. Good news is the possible return of Arboleda, who will be listed, but his presence in the starting lineup is uncertain, as he was in the Qualifiers with the Ecuadorian team.

The doubt remains in the Tricolor’s goal, which should have a rotation in these first games of the state. Volpi started against Guarani and Jandrei was the owner of the goal against Ituano, when he saved a penalty.

Red Bull Bragantino, on the other hand, is looking for a second consecutive victory after beating Guarani, at home, by 1-0. Hyoran, who debuted in the team with a goal, should start.

RED BULL BRAGANTINO x SÃO PAULO

Place: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP)

Date/Time: 02/03/2022, at 21:30

Referee: Vinicius Goncalves Dias Araujo

Assistants: Daniel Luis Marques and Bruno Silva de Jesus

VAR: Douglas Marques das Flores

Where to follow: HBO MAX and Real Time in Partnership LANCE!/Voice of Sport



BRAGANTINO RED BULL

Cleiton, Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Fabricio Bruno and Luan Cândido; Eric Ramires, Praxedes and Hyoran; Arthur, Helinho and Alerrandro. Technician: Mauricio Barbieri.

SÃO PAULO

Volpi (Jandrei), Rafinha, Miranda, Léo (Arboleda) and Reinaldo; Gabriel, Gabriel Sara, Nikão and Igor Gomes; Rigoni (Alisson) and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

Embezzlement: Patrick, Luan and Luciano (injured)