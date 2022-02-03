Research shows that we see the world 15 seconds late

Our brains are constantly loading the visual stimuli we receive, but we don’t see real-time images, but previous versions, according to research at the University of California at Berkeley, in the United States. According to scientists, this is because our brain loads every 15 seconds.
The results analyze the mechanism known as the “field of continuity”, a perceptual function in which the brain ties everything we see together into a constant information base, ensuring a sense of visual stability.
“If our brains were always updating in real time, the world would be a nervous place with constant fluctuations in shadow, light and movement. We would feel like we were always hallucinating,” study co-author David Whitney explained to the university’s website.
The UC Berkeley professor of neuroscience explains that our brain is like a time machine. The study’s lead author, Mauro Manassi, comments that “it’s as if we had an app that regulates our visual perception every 15 seconds in a single impression so that we can deal with everyday life.”
The research, published on 1/12 in the scientific journal Science Advances, deepened studies on change blindness, a brain resource used to prevent us from noticing subtle changes that occur over time. Scientists recruited about 100 participants through a virtual platform for the research.
Subjects closely saw large projections of faces that multiplied into 30-second videos. The amount of faces shown varied by age or gender and the images did not include hair or beards. Just eyes, eyebrows, nose, mouth, chin and cheeks.
When asked to identify the face they saw after viewing the video, participants almost consistently chose a frame they saw in the middle of the display rather than the last one, which would have represented the most up-to-date and recent image in contact with the brain.
For Whitney, our brain takes time because it’s too much work to constantly update images. “We recycle information from the past because it’s faster, more efficient and less work,” he says.
He indicates that change blindness reveals how the field of continuity is an intentional function of consciousness. “We are not literally blind. It’s just that the slowness of our visual system to update can make us blind to immediate change, because it grabs our first impression and pulls us into the past. Ultimately, the field of continuity supports the experience of a stable world,” says Whitney.