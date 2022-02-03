Resident Evil 4 HD Project is available! See how to install

THE Resident Evil 4 HD Project is a work of fans of the great Capcom classic who were unhappy with the official remaster made by the producer and decided to create their own version, through a large and extensive mod. Now the eight-year work is ready and available for free download.
The work is really extensive, so get ready for a considerable download. Improvements have been made to textures, character models, menus, cutscenes, lighting effects and visuals – and these are just a few examples.
The authors of the project also promise that the HD Project fixes some bugs in sound and effects that were malfunctioning or disappeared altogether as a result of the game being ported so much from one platform to another over the years.
The fan-made remaster of the game can be downloaded for free, but does not come with the game itself. You must already have a copy of the resident Evil 4 on Steam to enjoy, whether in version 1.0.6 or 1.1.0. If you already have the game, see below the step by step to install the HD Project:
- Download it for free from the project’s official page – it’s 37.4GB of uncompressed files.
- Unzip the files. Two folders will appear, “Bin32” and “BIO4”.
- Navigate to the game files installed on your computer. The default is: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Resident Evil 4, but it may be different if you changed where Steam installs its games.
- In the game files you will also find a “Bin32” folder and a “BIO4” folder.
- In the case of the “Bin32” folder, copy the files from inside the folder you downloaded into the original folder. Basically a “sum” of the files.
- In the case of the “BIO4” folder, delete the original and copy the downloaded one to where it was. It’s a “replacement”, but the project folks don’t recommend pasting directly and having it replace when Windows suggests. First delete the original folder, then paste the new one.
- Open the game. A message will appear complaining that the EXE file needs to be fixed, just choose “yes” and restart the game.
- Ready! It should work now. The official website has more information in case of doubts or problems that may arise during the process.