Resident Evil 4 HD Project is available! See how to install

THE Resident Evil 4 HD Project is a work of fans of the great Capcom classic who were unhappy with the official remaster made by the producer and decided to create their own version, through a large and extensive mod. Now the eight-year work is ready and available for free download.

The work is really extensive, so get ready for a considerable download. Improvements have been made to textures, character models, menus, cutscenes, lighting effects and visuals – and these are just a few examples.

The authors of the project also promise that the HD Project fixes some bugs in sound and effects that were malfunctioning or disappeared altogether as a result of the game being ported so much from one platform to another over the years.

The fan-made remaster of the game can be downloaded for free, but does not come with the game itself. You must already have a copy of the resident Evil 4 on Steam to enjoy, whether in version 1.0.6 or 1.1.0. If you already have the game, see below the step by step to install the HD Project: