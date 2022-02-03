Review of the FGTS can guarantee a hefty sum to the worker

Previously, it is necessary to understand that the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) concerns a right of every worker. The benefit corresponds to monthly deposits in the amount corresponding to 8% of the salary received.

It turns out that the money can only be withdrawn in certain situations, provided for in Brazilian legislation. However, while the amount is retained in the escrow account, it must have a certain yield, which has not been happening for a while due to the index of monetary correction of the fund balance.

In this sense, since 1999, the index used to correct the balance of FGTS accounts is the Referential Rate (TR), which, in turn, does not follow inflation and has been zero since 2017. This represents real losses for the worker.

In view of this, the expectation of workers who requested a review of the FGTS is that the current TR will be replaced by an index or index that can properly correct the value of the fund, according to the advance of inflation. Among the benchmarks quoted to take the place of said rate are: the IPCA, INPC and IPCA-E.

For whom is the FGTS review worth it?

In summary, every citizen who worked with a formal contract at some point after 1999 can file a review, given that any member of this group may have been harmed at some point by the TR. However, the action may be more advantageous to some than to others.

On this second point, the values ​​that can be gained from the review will vary greatly. This will depend on the salary, how long the money has been in the account, the volume of deposits, among other factors.

In general, the higher the salaries received and the longer the money has been sitting in the fund, the more balance will be the amounts to be received upon a favorable decision in the review.

In any case, to find out how much the action can bring back, the company LOIT provides a tool, free of charge, that demonstrates the value of the estimated calculation to be corrected in your FGTS balance.

According to calculations carried out by the company, the average value is in the range of R$ 10 thousand per person. Remembering that this amount can vary more or less.

When will the Review be judged?

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has not yet set an exact date for the trial, since it was postponed last year. According to estimates, the decision should be made sometime in 2022.

Finally, it is worth emphasizing that experts on the subject recommend not waiting for the decision of the STF to file a lawsuit. This is because those who have already started the process are likely to receive all this amount accumulated since 1999, unlike those who file a lawsuit after the trial.