Rocha: Everton Ribeiro was the symbol of Paulo Sousa’s debut at Flamengo – 02/03/2022

Vitinho was the best on the field in the debut of Flamengo and coach Paulo Sousa in the season. In the 3-0 over Boavista, the number eleven received the captain’s armband and was a technical lead, with three assists and great plays. Mainly, he showed concentration during the 90 minutes. It was intense.

Marinho was the main character in the 45 minutes he was on the field. In the first participation, he suffered and took a dangerous free-kick. In addition to the charisma that has already conquered the red-blacks, the personality to take risks, even in a debut and without integration with the teammates. Sometimes he gets in the way in the “kick-chuta”, he could have triggered Matheuzinho in overtaking, but he had an area presence in the goal he scored.

The biggest symbol of Paulo Sousa’s debut, however, was Everton Ribeiro. Commitment, reading spaces and versatility.

He played just over ten minutes the day before for the Brazilian team at Mineirão, presented himself normally to be related and naturally accepted to start on the bench.

Even because in the 3-4-2-1 planned and executed by Sousa in the offensive phase, it was difficult to envision a space for shirt seven in the starting lineup. But the coach found it on the balcony of rescuing Everton left-back from the beginning of his career, but in another way.

He entered Renê’s spot, totally lost as a wide-open wingman. He occupied the left sector with technique and ability to make beautiful plays. Without Matheuzinho’s intensity and physical vigor, who played from one back line to the other all the time on the opposite side, he circulated through a less “populated” area and left the background plays to Vitinho.

In Sousa’s positional attack, there are spaces that must be filled, but not exactly by the same players in a plastered scheme. The winger can support from the inside and the attacker can open the field and give depth to offensive actions.

Or the athlete himself can change roles. With the entry of Rodinei in the place of Pedro, Gabigol went to the center of the attack, missing another opportunity of the three crystals that he wasted, in addition to the goal in a new assist from Vitinho. And Everton Ribeiro went to fulfill a role more similar to that of the times of Jesus, Dome, Ceni and Renato: on the right, cutting inwards and opening the corridor to the winger.

It is clear that the fragility of Boavista puts everything that was seen in the premiere into perspective. However, more important than the quiet victory was noticing the more physically conditioned players, focused on recovering the ball as soon as they lost it and willing to execute the coach’s plan. Starting the game or entering the second half.

Even to distribute the minutes throughout the season and it doesn’t happen that the holders get destroyed in a Libertadores final. Everyone will play and it’s important that the squad understands and puts Sousa’s ideas into practice.

In the post-match press conference, the coach praised Everton Ribeiro: “Everton is super smart, knows the spaces, is technically advanced. He gives rhythm, is good in one-on-one. I think I can use him in several positions. in the left hallway, then went into the inner hallway.”

This must be the hallmark of Paulo Sousa’s Flamengo. From discarded, in theory, Everton Ribeiro can become the “joker” in a “mutant” team throughout the season.