Rodrigo exposes disappointment with two brothers and opens his heart

Second eliminated from BBB 22, Rodrigo Mussi talked to Ana Maria Braga in the morning of this Wednesday (02), and vented about his game within confinement. In short, he admitted to exaggerating the dose, and revealed to have been disappointed with Barbara and Eliezer.

“I think the public likes the game. Inside the house, I saw people voting and apologizing. I thought: are we in a game for R$ 1.5 million or in a relationship game?”, he began.

Subsequently, he he said he had questioned himself at various times; “I just thought that this was the chance of a lifetime and I didn’t want to change who I am. I was not afraid to play. And I thought: do I have to stay here singing music, laughing at the boring jokes? That’s why I was already feeling annoying to people,” she pointed out.

Straight and straight, the model also mentioned his biggest disappointments within the game. “These were things I didn’t expect. That’s why I was afraid to relate, to throw myself. It’s a fear of mine to be disappointed. But it’s ok, it’s life (…) I thought Barbara was my friend. I also saw some scenes of Eliezer, him telling other people that my game was not good… He could have talked to me, exchanged an idea,” she said.

praised

In another part of the conversation, Rodrigo highlighted that most of the participants don’t want to know about playing, and those who are willing to do so can stand out a lot in the competition. Unexpectedly, he praised Arthur Aguiar, with whom he had some disagreements.

“If they [participantes] continue in this passivity, favoritism will change week by week. They are dancing to the music that is playing. Inside, we imagined that Vyni was very charismatic, and he is. But in my opinion, the smartest guy for the game is Arthur,” he said.

With an open heart, he revealed the desire to follow the reality with good players. “He could be someone who will make it to the final. I like everyone, especially the people in my room. I would like Arthur and Laís to go to the final. But I really wanted a player to win. I want to see people really playing, giving their all to get there”, said the handsome man, who also detailed his professional life.

“I will try to swim in the wave. I’m a guy who likes to study, likes to work hard. I don’t know which market I’m going to, but here I don’t stop”, he expressed.