Russia Accuses US of Raising Tensions by Sending Troops | World

The Russian government on Thursday accused the United States of increasing tensions in Europe and urged the country to stop fueling the crisis over Ukraine.

The statement came a day after the Pentagon announced the deployment of 3,000 more troops to Eastern Europe. (see video below).

“It is obvious that these are not measures aimed at reducing tensions, but, on the contrary, they are actions that lead to an increase in tension,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“We are constantly asking our American colleagues to stop escalating tensions on the European continent,” said the Russian spokesman. “Unfortunately, Americans continue to do so.”

Ukraine says Russia has already mustered 115,000 troops near its borders, stoking fears of an imminent attack or invasion.

The Russian government denies that it is going to invade the neighboring country, but demands that the US and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) prohibit Ukraine from entering the political-military alliance of the West.

The Russians also demand that Western countries reduce their influence over Eastern European nations, which were in the area of ​​influence of the former Soviet Union.

The US government claims that the deployment of troops is only for defense, not attack, and that there will be no combat troops from non-NATO Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for the first time in more than a month about rising tensions.

He said the West ignored his country’s main security concerns in the region and claimed that the Americans were trying to drag the Russians into conflict.

“His most important task is to contain Russia’s development,” Putin said of the US. “Ukraine is just an instrument to achieve that goal.”

Understand in the video below the origins of the tension between the Russia and the Ukraine:

