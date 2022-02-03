Russia boosts readiness of forces near Ukraine, says US satellite company

MOSCOW – New satellite images suggest that the Russia sent more troops to their military groupings in Belarusat Crimea and in the west of your own territorysaid a private American company specializing in satellite images on Wednesday, 2. The Reuters agency was unable to independently verify the veracity of the images provided by the company, Maxar Technologies, which would have been taken between January 19th and 1st. of February.

The sending of soldiers to the border region with the Ukraine stokes fears that Moscow is planning an attack on the country, which Russia denies, saying it is sending troops and equipment for joint maneuvers with Belarus.

Maxar said in a statement that while Russia has deployed military equipment and units near Ukraine in the past two months, in many cases few troops or new accommodation units for additional personnel have been observed. The pattern suggested that some of the units would have been pre-positioned or sent forward, but the new images showed significant new developments in Belarus and more troops in various military regions.

“Troop tents/shelters were seen at virtually all deployment sites in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia, which suggests that the units are now accompanied by troops and have increased their overall level of readiness,” Maxar said in the statement. “In addition, local military training activity (including live fire artillery and maneuver training) has been observed in progress in various training areas.”

Konrad Muzyka, director of Poland-based consultancy Rochan, said his own analysis found an increase in the number of military personnel in pre-positioned units near Ukraine, and especially in the Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014. He said he had thought that joint Russian-Belarus military exercises would also be held in Crimea and western Russia.

“The big question is what’s going to happen next. Are they going to come home? Or are they going to move to the practice areas? The exercise itself gives them a great opportunity to mask movements to the practice areas,” Muzyka said.

Belarus’ Defense Ministry said Russian military forces will leave the country after the exercises.. /REUTERS