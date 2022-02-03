Samantha Schmütz launches ‘Tô Ryka 2’: ‘We need a lot of laughter’ | Movie theater

For Selminha, Samantha Schmütz’s character in “Tô Ryka 2”, everything has to be over. Multiple staff to take care of the mansion, luxury car, fancy clothes and expense after expense.

The millionaire pose is guaranteed by the inheritance of an uncle who took the suburban woman out of the perrengue in the first film of 2016. But in the same unexpected way that the jackpot came, it is blocked in the sequence that opens this Thursday (3).

“Who has never eaten molasses, when they eat it is smeared, right? So since it’s to spend, I spent it”, says Samantha to g1 to justify the characters so stereotyped in the film directed by Pedro Antonio.

Katiuscia Canoro, Rafael Portugal, Anderson Di Rizzi, Marcello Melo Jr and Charles Paraventi are also in the cast.

“Just a clown, right? He set up the circus, took the clowns there together and put it in a playpen. It’s a lot of fun, a lot of wave”, explains the actress about the “wonderful” exchange between the cast.

Even with the light tone of a popular comedy, “Tô Ryka 2” makes a social criticism when Selminha loses everything. The question is a provocation by screenwriter Fil Braz, according to the actress.

“He already knows that I also like to speak up, to see what is wrong and to use my work as a tool to question these things, so he takes advantage and lets go.”

Samatha Schmütz, Katiuscia Canoro, Marcello Melo Jr and Anderson Di Rizzi in 'Tô Ryka 2'

Like other films, “Tô Ryka 2” had the release postponed by two years due to the pandemic. In the face of so much suffering, how can comedy be a refuge for difficult times?

“We didn’t have a reason to laugh, but we always want to laugh. We weren’t able to because of the things that were happening and are still happening”, she comments.

“But do we need to know? Comedy is medication at this point. We need strong doses of laughter and that’s what we’re bringing [com o filme ]”.

“This is the covid kit. Culture has to be part of these pandemic and difficult moments we go through. It really gives great support to even distraction”, explains Samantha.

Samatha Schmütz and Katiuscia Canoro in a scene from 'Tô Ryka 2'

The actress lived the pain of losing a close friend, actor Paulo Gustavo, who died at the age of 42 from Covid-19.

“Paulo is a light, Paulo breaks barriers. He was always the vanguard in the way he dressed, in the way he behaved”.

“There’s nothing to do… You have to believe that he made a wonderful journey through the land, he brought joy to many people and that’s what remains”.

Cover of the single 'Edifício Brasil', by Samantha Schmütz

One of Samantha’s goals for 2022 is to continue working on her singing career. The first single, “Edifício Brasil”, came out in November last year, produced by the duo Tropkillaz.

She had also recorded “Homem com H”, with Nação Zumbi, and should soon release another song with Lúcio Maia, the band’s guitarist.

The actress should also record her own songs this year, in addition to continuing to write the films she will produce. For her, composition is a “psychographed” process.

“It’s very spontaneous. I don’t play any instrument, so usually the lyrics come kind of ready in my head, lyrics and melody. I take a recorder and start singing and then I adjust, adapting”.