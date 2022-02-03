Same-Sex Penguins Become Parents at US Zoo

Photo: Publicity/Rosamond Gifford Zoo









The couple may soon have a new puppy



Two penguins of the same sex hatched an egg they adopted at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York, United States, in early January. Elmer and Lima, who are male penguins, became a couple in October of last year throughout the breeding season.

According to Ted Fox, the zoo’s director, not all penguins can successfully hatch an egg. In addition, the egg often becomes a target of dispute to decide who will take care of it. Therefore, some caregivers usually pass the egg on to adoptive parents to take care of, increasing the chances of the chick being born.

?????? We have some very exciting news! The first chick to be fostered by a pair of same-sex penguins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo hatched on January 1! Read the full news release here: https://t.co/NuVJMtLDde #Syracusezoo pic.twitter.com/nfbfiYL08p — Rosamond Gifford Zoo (@SyracuseZoo) January 28, 2022

Recently, at least two pairs of penguins broke eggs at the site. In fact, Elmer got his name because his parents accidentally damaged his egg. At the time, he needed to be glued with a product with the brand that bears the name of the penguin.

“Elmer and Lima were exemplary in all aspects of egg care,” said Fox, who explained that the couple has done a great job. “And once they have experience and continue to do it well, they will be considered for adoption. more eggs in the future”, he concluded.

The penguin couple’s first child was born on January 1, but the institution announced the success on the 28th.